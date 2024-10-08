3 Zodiac Signs Are Showered With Positive Vibes On October 9, 2024

It's true what they say about positive energy: it works!

Written on Oct 08, 2024

Zodiac Signs Are Showered With Positive Vibes On October 9, 2024 Olena Kiyan, Rido | Canva Pro
October 9, 2024 is an extraordinary day filled with positive vibes and goodhearted messages for three zodiac signs in particular. The day's astrology brings us Jupiter in retrograde, which casues us to take time to smell the roses. Jupiter retrograde is a major transit, but it showers us with resplendent positive energy.

What these three zodiac signs will see that it's OK to stand back and simply witness life around us. We may feel the urge to get involved, but the universe wants us to mellow out a bit and take it all in. Jupiter in retrograde will have us feeling relaxed and at ease in our environment.

We feel both positive and optimistic about the future. Our feelings of joy and patience reverberate throughout the universe and come back to us as a shower of positive energy. We are kind to people and kinder to ourselves, and they, in turn, are kind to us. It's a special Wednesday, and one we should cherish.

Three zodiac signs are showered with positive vibes on October 9, 2024:

1. Leo

leo zodiac signs showered positive vibes october 9, 2024 rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Positive vibes? Bring it on! That's your attitude, and with Jupiter retrograde in motion, you'll feel as though the entire thing has been staged for you and you alone. While that's not necessarily true, you tend to feel special when good things happen to you; the sky is the limit.

Jupiter retrograde doesn't hold back on the positive vibes. The retrograde action makes it so we can get all we can out of it. You happen to be in a good place right now, Leo, so what is good becomes what is great.

Life is super duper for you, Leo, and during Jupiter retrograde, you get to stand back and appreciate what you already have. The vibe is good, the people are great, and the support system is on point; you've got it all, and you will milk it for every last drop. Good for you, Leo.

2. Libra

libra zodiac signs showered positive vibes october 9, 2024 rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

It's October 9, and you are feeling fine, Libra. You've been able to complete something that makes you feel relieved, and during Jupiter retrograde, you'll see all actions in your life as positive and possibly even lucrative. Things are starting to work out for you, much of which relies on your positive attitude.

Positive energy is what you get when dealing with Jupiter retrograde, and even though this transit tends to stop things in motion, that pause is precisely what you need to appreciate what's going on. The positive vibes come with the paused efforts.

So, in essence, what's going on here is that by you being patient and adjusting to the movement of time during Jupiter retrograde, you can see all things in your life as positive and promising. This is an exceptional day for you, Libra. All good things come to those who wait.

3. Aquarius

aquarius zodiac signs showered positive vibes october 9, 2024 rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Whatever you've just been through, you finally see it all as part of the big plan and worth investing time and effort. You know that you need to make some big changes in your life, and for the first time in forever, you are completely open to the idea of change and transformation.

Because of Jupiter retrograde, you can deal with the timing of it all without your usual impatience. That impatience makes you give up on things before you see them through to completion. Not this time, however. Jupiter retrograde sees you take in the whole picture this time.

You will feel so optimistic and good about the future that it won't seem scary or foreboding. This means you'll get to complete that masterpiece or finish that one thing that's been nagging at you for far too long. This is a beautiful day for you, Aquarius, filled with positivity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. 

