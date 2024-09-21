2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Receive Abundance On September 22, 2024

Today, the cosmos is bringing all the energy, promising a day jam-packed with growth, transformation, and a few surprising shake-ups for all the zodiac signs — especially for two lucky ones in particular! Early this morning, the Moon (a.k.a. our emotional compass) is linking up with Saturn (a.k.a. the "big daddy planet" in the cosmos), reminding you that to fully unleash your creative powers, a little solitude goes a long way.

Advertisement

Saturn is all about discipline and structure, so it's the perfect time to ground yourself, tune out distractions, and dive deep into reflection on how you're showing up for yourself.

And, as promised, the Moon will also connect with Uranus (a.k.a. the planet of sudden changes), shaking things up that could lead to some exciting, unexpected breakthroughs today. Embrace change and step out of your comfort zone today — you'll be surprised by the abundance it brings.

Finally, later today the Sun (still in Virgo!) will connect with Pluto in Capricorn, where this earthy cosmic team-up will invite us to dig deep, face our truths, and make a decisive move toward personal empowerment. If you've been waiting for your moment to step into your full potential, this is it!

Advertisement

Two lucky zodiac signs receive abundance on September 22, 2024.

1. Capricorn

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

With Pluto taking a nostalgic trip back in your sign, Capricorn, you're feeling like the CEO of your life, ready to climb straight to the top of the corporate ladder! Your legendary drive and determination are intensifying right now, propelling you to reach your goals with a laser-sharp focus. This is your moment to channel your inner executive, draft your grand strategy, and make those powers move toward your long-term vision.

Advertisement

Just be on the lookout for any power struggles or that nagging feeling that comes from the gap between where you are currently and where you want to be. Instead, use that mountain climber energy of yours to push forward towards positive transformation and constructive change — after all, you know best that a well-executed plan is the key to scaling new heights.

It's time to put on your handy dandy tool belt and dig deep — whether that's digging for hidden truths about how you view love o tackling complex issues in your relationships. Today, you're practically Bob the Builder! Your ability to analyze and fix problems, like the truly practical, down-to-earth sign you are, is your superpower.

If you're feeling a bit on edge or caught in the crossfire, see these challenges as the universe nudging you toward personal and emotional evolution. Looks like you're in the mood for a little bit of early spring cleaning, and today, you're clearin' out the clutter, takin' out the trash, and gettin' life back in order!

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Scorpio, today the stars are giving you a front-row seat to your transformation, and you're living for it. You're in full-on detective mode with the Sun teaming up with Pluto this morning.

Get ready to dive deep into the underworld and peel back the layers of your psyche to understand what is necessary for your next growth phase. This cosmic combo has you embracing your inner power, and right now, you probably feel like a mastermind who can handle anything thrown at you!

Advertisement

And add in that positive connection between the Moon and Pluto later today, and you'll feel like you're walking around with X-ray vision, seeing through the fluff and cutting right to the heart of the matter — whether it's in love, life in general or that secret agenda you've been plotting. This is your day to transform, evolve, and get a bit closer to your ultimate Scorpio rebirth moment!

And, of course, it wouldn't be a day fit for a Scorpio without a little bit of drama. With Venus and Pluto squaring off in the afternoon, you can expect things to get a little spicy in your relationships, and we don't mean like that.

Tensions could rise high today for you, but this is a great opportunity to take the time to, instead of stinging first and asking questions later, use that infamous Scorpio intensity of yours to read the room, figure out exactly what's happening beneath the surface and adjust accordingly.

Your emotional radar is off the charts today, so trust those vibes! And with the Moon sextile to the North Node later, you're about to get some major cosmic downloads about how to move forward towards your true path.

Advertisement

Deep down, you know you're destined for greatness, and today, the universe is nudging you just a little bit closer to your big transformation. So get ready to level up today in the most oh-so-scorpio way possible.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.