3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On October 7, 2024

Thanks to the astrology of October 7, 2024, three zodiac signs come into abundance by attracting wealth. We are in the right place at the right time to manifest of wealth thanks to Moon square Saturn. We all think we're making the safe moves regarding our finances, but often we're just scared to take risks. On Monday, we may feel courageous and daring as Saturn's energy shows us that if we settle for less, then less is exactly what we get.

This is where our nerve pays off, and we get to hit it big, or at least bigger than what we're used to if we go with our gut. And that's what this day is all about: trying something out that doesn't automatically fit into our comfort zone. We will step out of the zone and see more fortune because of it.

Three zodiac signs attract wealth on October 7, 2024:

1. Aries

Aries, you're finally at that place where you don't feel as distracted as you once did only a few weeks ago. When you can concentrate, you can achieve; when you reach, you attract wealth and riches. Opportunities come through including passive income ideas, and you are happy.

During Moon square Saturn, you'll see what you're up against and make rational decisions based on truth rather than speculation. All this leads you to be in the right place at the right time, and you can be there when opportunity knocks.

One thing leads to another, and suddenly, you're the 'it' person, and all good things seem to be attracted to you. You'll see that you can manifest wealth and abundance easily during Moon square Saturn, and you'll continue this way for a long time, Aries.

2. Leo

There's a good reason why you can attract wealth; so much of it is because you are prepared. None of what takes place is a shock to you, as you've been working on this for months. You created this, and now, wealth attaches itself to you.

And this is what you wanted, too, Leo. During the transit of Moon square Saturn, you'll see that you can either live with limitations, confining yourself to one way of thinking, Or you could be broadminded and allow new ways of doing things. You choose the latter, and that's how riches choose you.

Once you get into the flow of this kind of wealth attraction, you continue for as long as you can keep it up, and there's a talent involved here, one that you have at the ready. You are like a snake charmer, and the snake, in this case, is money. Nice going, Leo. Take that talent to the bank.

3. Capricorn

You won't let Moon square Saturn prevent you from attracting the wealth you know you are in line for. Because of Saturn's tendency to 'warn us' and show us what happens when we choose a life of stagnation, we sometimes back off of challenges because we're afraid to try something new.

You, on the other hand, fear nothing, or at least, you certainly don't fear making money, and on October 7, you'll have a chance to make plenty of the stuff if you hang on and do the right thing. And doing the right thing is sort of a Capricorn right of passage, so no worries.

This day helps you feel the power within you. That power acts as a magnet for all good things and all helpful things, as well, like money and money-making. You attract wealth because you believe it's part of your fate; you see yourself as wealthy and create it as you like it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.