3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Drastically Improve On October 6, 2024

October 6 shows three zodiac signs that there is a way to change their lives for the better. Sunday is the beginning of the drastic life improvement we're all about to undergo, but it affects Gemini, Scorpio, and Aquarius the most. We are working with Mercury square Mars, which instantly reveals that much of what we want to change about ourselves is based on mistakes we've made in the past.

This is a major mindset shift for three zodiac signs. We cannot continue as is, and even if we think we're perfect or happy as we are, there are still things that need addressing.

That's why transits like Mercury square Mars are fabulous for personal upgrades. We know we want to change and need that kick in the pants to get there. Mercury square Mars provides the kick, and you will know exactly what to do when it happens. Let the improvements be big, drastic, and hopeful.

Three zodiac signs whose lives drastically improve on October 6, 2024:

1. Gemini

Well, you've got yourself one of those amazing horoscopes and don't want to blow it. This is where you refer to how you've blown it before. Was it pride that messed things up, or were you under the impression that you were doing the right thing?

For you, Gemini, it's all about truly understanding what happened back then and how to drive your life back on track. Sunday is all about action and contemplation. You're being offered insight on change and personal improvement.

During a strong transit like Mercury square Mars, you'll have the fire in your soul to get much accomplished. Because you know that you need to change a few things drastically ... forever, you feel like this time is as good as any to make those major transformative changes.

2. Scorpio

By the time October 6 rolls around, you'll be plenty annoyed at the idea that you still don't have things exactly as you want them. You are fully aware that you may never achieve exactness, but you certainly do know that you could do better than you're doing right now, which is why Mercury square Mars gets you back on track.

Mercury square Mars is a strong, pushy, effective transit that takes people like you in front of the mirror so that you can get a close-up look at what you've been doing and where you should be heading. You need change, and this is just the transit to bring about this kind of upheaval.

You won't be satisfied until the improvements are made, and that could imply that some of these changes will be nothing short of drastic. But that's OK. You aren't up for lukewarm change; you need the real thing, and if anything's going to start that motion up, it's Mercury square Mars.

3. Aquarius

So, it looks as if it's time, Aquarius. What this means is that something in your life begs you to pay attention to it and that you know now that it's now or never. You need to make a drastic improvement in your life, and you must move on this. No more excuses.

And 'no more excuses' could be the slogan attached to Mercury square Mars, as this transit isn't into negotiating for more time. The time is now, Aquarius, and while it's fun to think we live forever, the truth is that we don't and we have to make the very best of the time we do have here.

That's what lights the fire beneath you. You will finally feel the importance of what you need to do. So, if this is health-related, even more so, you need to pay attention to your body and heal it properly. Hey, this thing isn't going to heal itself, so it's time to make those drastic improvements now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.