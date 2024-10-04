3 Zodiac Signs Attract New Opportunities On October 5, 2024

On October 5, 2024, three zodiac signs may be happy and surprised to find they easily attract new opportunities. During Moon trine Mars, we tend to get our way, which also implies that we need to figure out what we believe is 'our way.'

We can attract new opportunities only if we know what we want to do, and that is our way. Leo, Scorpio, and Sagittarius zodiac signs will take us to the transit of the Moon trine Mars, and we will see that while we're not fighting, the struggle we once did is now paying off for us. We created the opportunity we received; now it's time for us to grab it.

Advertisement

What's nice about Friday is that several options are being made available to us, and we will need to use our sense of discretion to see which is best. This might be our only concern during Moon trine Mars, but Mars's energy won't disappoint us. We will attract and maintain what we need go from here ... to there.

Three zodiac signs attract new opportunities on October 5, 2024:

1. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

When you experience the influence of Moon trine Mars, you'll be ready for what it offers. This will likely manifest as primo opportunities in business and creative works. If you are in the arts, you can count on something artistic being made available on Friday.

What makes this day special is the Mars part of Moon trine Mars, because this planet puts all opportunities into perspective. Sure, it's easy enough to attract opportunities, but the right one? That's a whole different story. October 5 brings you the right one in terms of offers, and you'll know how to recognize which opportunity is best.

What's also nice and something you can look forward to is that, while it's nice to make money, it's also better to be involved in something you love, something that engages with your whole being, and that's the kind of new opportunity you will attract to yourself during Moon trine Mars, Leo.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Berry Art | Canva Pro

This day is your kind of day, Scorpio, as you get an instant response as soon as you throw out your beacon. OK, you've been hard at work, trying to make something amazing happen, and you'll finally come to that place in your efforts that you recognize as 'it's time!'

Yes, it's time to bring all the chips in. You've worked hard, and all this effort will get you prospects. You have attracted the right people at the right time, and all of it together is starting to spell success ... and excitement.

Advertisement

It's one thing to work hard and feel good about what you do, and it's another to experience how Moon trine Mars takes all of that and doubles it up, making this day full of success and an open door to many more awesome opportunities. This one's on you, Scorpio. How far do you wish to take this?

3. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

As a powerful manifester, you know that if you can attract the right opportunities, you must use the right approach to handling those chances. Friday will bring you a chance worth taking that will bring a big smile to your face.

It seems that during any Mars transit, especially one as positive as Moon trine Mars, you tend to use that fiery power to steer yourself toward opportunity. You realize that you're not living in a bubble (although, sometimes, you'd like to) and that the work you do must bring you interactions with other people; Moon trine Mars lets you see everyone as helpful, smart, ready, and willing to lend a hand.

You can draw the right people to you, and not only will this be how the job gets done, it's what gets the job done in peace and harmony. Attracting opportunities is only phase one where you're concerned, Sagittarius. You have a world of vision inside your mind, and this day starts the motor up. To Jupiter and beyond!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.