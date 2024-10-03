3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With Venus Trine Saturn On October 4, 2024

Three zodiac signs will enter a more fortunate era with Venus trine Saturn on October 4, 2024. As we glide into the meat and potatoes of October 2024, we might find that things start getting a little easier for us and that we feel grateful for the good fortune that seems to have us in its thrall. Astrologically, we're looking at how the transit of Venus trine Saturn does us a good turn by showing up at the right place at the right time.

For three zodiac signs, we'll see that so much of what could be called a fortunate era is really about us being there for it all when it happens. In other words, time management and the right timing play the lead role here, and fortunately, we arrived on time.

Saturn brings us that sense of timing; we know that if we don't open our arms and our hearts to that which is good and true for us, we will miss out on what is rightfully ours. However, Venus' energy attracts us and lets us know that what we will perceive as good fortune came about because of the loving energy that accompanies it. Once again, it all boils down to love. Love brings the fortunate era for three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era starting October 4, 2024:

1. Taurus

If you wake up feeling just a tad more inspired than you did only yesterday, count yourself in for the beginnings of a whole new world of opportunity and good fortune, Taurus. What you'll see happening during this day's transit, Venus trine Saturn, is that things seem easier to you; you aren't as stressed. You feel as though you could tackle any problem.

Because of Venus trine Saturn, you are easily able to translate the story of your past in such a way that you see it as a learning lesson, one that offers much wisdom. You can make the best of that Saturn energy without being sucked up into it, as it can be pretty compelling at times.

What you see before you is a choice, and so much of this choice has to do with what you do with what you presently have. You can either make the best of it...or the worst of it, and you, as a Taurus, want nothing to do with anything negative at this point in your life. Here marks the beginning of a fortunate era for you.

2. Virgo

Oh, the trine energy has you locked up, Virgo, and you are feeling good as your ruling planet takes over and makes everything seem A-OK. There's a vibe of satisfaction in the air, and you feel pretty good about all you set your mind to. You may feel like accomplishing great tasks on October 4, or you may just want to kick back and watch it all happen before your eyes.

Saturn is the reminder planet at this time, and what it reminds you of is that you didn't get here easily; still, you are here and life is good, so when you're presented with the Venus trine Saturn transit, you get to see this day as one you need to honor, as it's a very good day and you appreciate it.

This attitude of yours is so good that it starts to reshape your world, and once that starts, it snowballs. All you'll be able to say about it is that this is a very great day and that you feel as though the fortunate vibe of the day might just continue...as long as you, yourself, keep it up.

3. Capricorn

First of all, you love the month of October, for all the reasons that anyone would love it. The Autumn air is starting to make itself known, and you, as a Winter person, feel like this is where the real power starts to come in for you...especially in business, and possibly in love.

Love is always a part of the October deal for you, and what makes you feel as though you're about to walk into some great fortune also has something to do with how you relate to the person you are with, romantically. It seems something is changing...for the better, and you want all to do with that.

Knowing that you've got the romance part down pat allows you to move through the world with even more grace and style than before, as you feel more whole now. This is a very fortunate beginning for you, Capricorn, and it's what makes this day feel so extraordinary to you. You see nothing but success at this time, in whatever department you place your focus.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.