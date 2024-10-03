3 Zodiac Signs See A Turnaround In Their Lives After Moon Square Pluto On October 4

Friday, October 4, should come with a warning that says: Prepare to see your life turnaround for the better! This implies immediately that work must be done for three zodiac signs, but also that success is in store, and as our astrological charts tell us, during this day's transit, the Moon square Pluto, we can't help but change our lives for the better.

We'll see that this falls on the shoulders of Gemini, Aquarius and Pisces zodiac signs. While we may not know 'exactly' where we are headed with all of this positive change, we know one thing: we are willing to do the work it takes to create a better life for ourselves.

This may start with making lifestyle changes you can do now to improve your life quickly and possibly an upgrade in eating habits. If we are to change our lives to the degree that Moon square Pluto supports, we're looking at a major transformation here. So, it's time to roll up those sleeves and take this life of ours seriously. Can we do it? Yes, we can!

Three zodiac signs turn their lives around on October 4, 2024:

1. Gemini

Recently, you've started to get a taste of what it's like to feel successful at what you do, and while you can't help but imagine how it's all going to fall apart, you'll notice one thing on October 4: it's not falling apart. Hmm, that sounds promising for sure!

You know that you've been trying to improve yourself and that this process doesn't necessarily have an end date. That's good because, during Moon square Pluto, you'll find that you continuously learn more and more every time a new challenge crops up.

However, on October 4, you'll need to refer to your new way of looking at things to keep it all going positively. To better yourself and make your life the best you can be living, you maintain focus. You want happiness, so why not go for it? That sounds like a plan.

2. Aquarius

There's no denying that you need to make some serious changes, as so much of what shows up for you now results from ignoring the idea of change. You are now at a point in your life where you cannot turn back, and yet, you've still got so much ahead of you, and you want to be healthy and happy during all of it.

October 4 rings off a day filled with hope, but more: there's the idea that you can no longer put off action. You need to back up your thoughts and ideas with real action, and while you don't like thinking of yourself as lazy or obstinate, you will find that your only choice right now is to get a move on.

Because you've got this butt-kicking transit, Moon square Pluto, by your side, you're going to realize that it's now or never; making gigantic changes in your life is not normal for you, but is stagnation and apathy? No, Aquarius. It's time to get your life back on track, time to better your experience so that you may enjoy it all...for a long time to come.

3. Pisces

You might have thought that, at one point, you were set for life in the way you've lived. The expression "you can't teach an old dog new tricks" was always translated to mean that the old dog doesn't want to learn new tricks because the old tricks work just fine.

And yet, during the transit of Moon Square Pluto, you'll see that those old tricks, while reliable and comfortable, are still limited, and you crave more. This will lead you on a journey of the self, where you will decide to take a chance and do something...new.

This new thing, whatever it is, will inspire you to go for more and more simply because you've now come to see newness as something welcome, as opposed to what terrifies you. You aren't terrified by anything during Moon square Pluto, and you use this transit to implement great and positive change in your life.

