Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 3, 2024

October 3, 2024, is so special for three zodiac signs whose hardships come to an end due to the hopeful presence of Moon square Mars in the night sky, leading us to improved resilience. During this Moon square Mars transit, the struggles that Aries, Cancer and Capricorn have been going through start to dissipate because nothing lasts forever. What a relief. Thursday's astrology finally shows us the light at the end of a the tunnel, and let's us know that hope is indeed alive.

Moon square Mars affirms that we've been through hard times and that we've done the work needed to extricate ourselves from it. It's time to move on, and we get it, we really do. On October 3, we realize that it's up to us to know when it's time to leave, and what we'll be leaving behind are our hardships. Well done, zodiac signs.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on October 3, 2024:

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You, like all of us, Aries, don't always realize when it's time to step aside and leave something alone, and yet, October 3, is one of those days that leave you no option but to walk away. You are a very dedicated and devoted person and you don't give up easily; then again, there's Moon square Mars to help you get past this day with grace and style.

What you'll see happening during Moon square Mars is that you not only feel strong enough to walk away, but you will conclude that what you are walking away from no longer needs you as a player. The time has come to end this hardship; you know it, we know it, they know it.

Because Moon square Mars brings such mixed messages at times, you may not pick up on the idea that this day is for ending hardships, but still, the positive aspect of this transit is the one that has you feeling mighty good about what you do on this day. You will end your hardships and move on...like nothing else matters. Good for you, Aries.

2. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

One thing you'll learn on this day, October 3, is that nothing lasts forever, which also goes for negative things. Because you've got the transit of Moon square Mars on your side, Cancer, you'll see that this finite take on life works for you, as it helps you to gauge just how important the hardships of your life are to you.

You'll discover that you've been holding on to memories and actions that no longer serve you, and while you might not have been conscious of their power over your life, you've let them continue. This is the day you recognize the time-wasting qualities of hardship and make the moves to rid yourself of it once and for all.

Moon square Mars is a pushy transit, and in your life, Cancer, the push is for the positive. You need to incorporate more positive thinking into your world, and on October 3, this all seems very possible. You believe in yourself again; hardships must take a backseat.

3. Capricorn

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You weren't sure if you could rid yourself of the endless hardship that seems to be prevalent in your life, Capricorn, which is all the more reason why this date, October 3, 2024, will play an important role in the way things go on from now on.

You'll see that during the transit of Moon square Mars, you finally see what you call hardship in your life as something you don't necessarily have to keep alive forever and ever. You'll hold a torch for someone or something, and being that it never turned into what you wanted, you felt burdened; it became a nuisance and a hardship.

However, there's no room for self-pity or inaction during a transit like Moon square Mars, as this event is all about movement, improvement, and self-esteem. You'll gather together on this day, Capricorn, and find a way out of hardship once and for all. It's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.