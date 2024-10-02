The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On October 3, 2024

This Thursday, October 3, 2024, marks the transit of the Moon square Mars, and this astrological event is here to get our attention. For four zodiac signs, the universe goes out of its way to send a special message. It get us to do what's best for us. In this case, looking out for and protecting ourselves is high on the list.

Whenever we have a transit like Moon square Mars, we are usually at a point in our lives where we know we have to make some strong changes. We also know those changes have something to do with standing up for ourselves and making sure we speak the truth to those around us. If four zodiac signs dare to follow this advice, they will see many positive results.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on October 3, 2024:

1. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

What feels very obvious about how this day works in your life, Aries is that you seem to be supported by the universe in all or any of your personal efforts. That means that whatever you put your mind to on October 3, has great potential; what you want, you get.

The universe works to make this clear to you and doesn't want you to waste any more time doubting yourself. What feels very specific about the messages you pick up on during the transit of Moon square Mars has much to do with your levels of confidence, which, on this day, may soar through the roof.

You not only feel good physically, but emotionally, you feel as though you've just gotten through the worst of it, and that whatever is left offers you peace, harmony, and a feeling of accomplishment. Moon square Mars shows you that you are, indeed, a warrior, but that what you fight for is love. A beautiful day, for sure.

2. Taurus

Berry Art | Canva Pro

If we're to get specific here, what you'll notice coming your way on October 3, is a feeling of great relief, accompanied by that nagging sense of 'what if it doesn't last?' That's how it goes with all of us, Taurus, so no worries. You won't blow it by worrying; you'll only trouble yourself temporarily.

So many great things are happening in your life now that you can't help but feel scared at the idea of 'what if it doesn't last?' Well, Taurus, nothing lasts forever, so the main lesson here is the one that tells you that it all revolves around your attachment. If you are attached to the results, you'll feel pain if you don't see the same results repeatedly.

However, instead, you will flip your worry on its head and do what's best in this situation: you will adopt an attitude of gratitude. With gratitude on your side, you'll make the most of Moon square Mars' influence and be present during the very best of times.

3. Scorpio

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Moon square Mars taps on your nerves and has you making the right moves to do something spectacular with your life. You are tired of sitting back and hoping that something great will happen to you, and on October 3, you'll know in your heart that your best bet is to meet that great thing with effort and resolve.

October 3, 2024, shows you that if you pull back just long enough to hear what the universe has to say to you, you will pick up on one thing in particular: You have to be the motivating force in your own life.

While this, at one point, might have felt burdensome, you may realize that during the transit of Moon square Mars, it's all on you anyway, and that, in a way, gives you back the control you enjoy having, Scorpio. In other words, you can be the one in control of your own life if you make the moves to honor and respect yourself.

4. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

This whole year has been a study in strength for you, Sagittarius, so it's apropos for you to react the way you will on this day, October 3, during Moon square Mars. What's happening is that you have passed a certain point in your life that refuses disrespect; you won't have it.

Moon square Mars is the vehicle by which the universe gets to tell you something very specific: to stand by your word and make your words count. If you feel it, then stick with it. If it's insincere, then reject it.

What's going on during this day is that you now know that you aren't returning to being the person you once were. You have grown, and that growth has finally started to transform you for the better. There is no way you'll stand for anything but respect and proper treatment from others. You're doing very well, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.