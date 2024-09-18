5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On September 19, 2024

Hit the bull's eyes and live life big! That's the energy on Thursday, September 19, 2024. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Libra, Taurus, Virgo, Pisces, and Sagittarius. But the rest will soar high when they know their mind, too!

First of all, we have Uranus Retrograde in Taurus standing out as the cosmic benefactor of the day. It reminds us that innovation and advancements must always be aligned with a community's true needs and the earth it was created to serve.

If that's not the case, many tweaks and transformations are required before something magnificent can emerge. Ceres in Capricorn adds another layer to this message by revealing how love and kindness will always win.

Finally, the North Node in Aries' relationship with the Sun in Virgo is highlighted here. Since the Sun will soon move to Libra, there's an interplay of Virgo and Libra energies here, and the North Node is throwing up a storm, too. Together, they reveal that transformation doesn't have to be linear. At first, it can look wild and alien, but it will still be beautiful.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on September 19, 2024.

1. Libra

Best zodiac sign for Libra to work with: Cancer

Best time of the day for Libra: 11 a.m.

Libra, whatever you think on Thursday and whatever you believe may come true. So be extra vigilant about the thought spirals you may get caught in. Grounding yourself at the start of the day with some focused breathing or even meditation will set you up well for the rest of the day and help you lean into this blessing more easily.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of the foods you eat. This is not just for health reasons but also because it will directly impact your spiritual body and energy flow. If something weighs you down or makes you feel lethargic, steer clear of that ingredient or food type on Thursday.

2. Taurus

Best zodiac sign for Taurus to work with: Leo

Best time of the day for Taurus: 10 a.m.

Taurus, you may have a lot of burdens on your shoulders. But push past the struggle and keep moving forward. The cosmic forces are here to lend you support, both directly and behind the scenes. All you have to do is put one foot before the other and keep moving; it will all be in place soon.

You, too, like Libra, are encouraged to pay attention to what you eat on Thursday. It's not just a Venus-ruled thing, though, for you. You are urged to pay attention to your feelings before you cook your meals, as you may inadvertently soak up negative energy that way. If you don't cook, pay attention to your intuition before you eat. If the vibes are off in a restaurant or at home, try to find an alternative so the good energy does not get blocked.

3. Virgo

Best zodiac sign for Virgo to work with: Leo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 1 p.m.

Virgo, the energy on Thursday for you is all about having faith in yourself and not giving up on your dreams. The cosmic forces are here to support you all the way! So don't pay any mind to what the naysayers have to say. You will surprise them all... and yourself too.

Also, be more aware of your surroundings on this day because your hidden blessings coexist with another astrological force that is not so benevolent. If you are mindful, you will catch the red flags quickly and steer out of harm's way. This way, you can truly lean into the good stuff!

4. Pisces

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with: Cancer & Virgo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Thursday's energy is laid-back and gentle. Allow your heart to guide you where you need to go and set solid boundaries so no one can ruin that vibe. Your hidden blessings will be truly hidden, but you will feel them like something special in the air.

Those of you who have to deal with people for at least part of the day, whether at work or elsewhere, will benefit from doing a grounding ritual before you jump into the fray. Listen for the lies and be observant, too. For some of you, part of your blessing is a revelation of sincere significance.

5. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign for Sagittarius to work with: Aries

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 10 a.m.

Sagittarius, the energy on Thursday will make you feel odd all day. Sometimes, you will be reminded of the past and triggered to see what you couldn't back then. Other times, you will feel more at ease. Some of you may even have exes showing up out of the blue to try to get back in your good graces.

Despite all this, remember that you are on the best horoscopes list. When wounds come up, only then can healing begin. Plus, now's the time to recognize how much you have grown and become stronger through the years.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.