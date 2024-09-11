5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On September 12

On September 12. 2024, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes thanks to Mercury, Saturn, Mars and the Moon. Mercury in Virgo opposite Saturn retrograde in Pisces provides stability and structure while the Moon and Mars render insight and intuitive awareness.

Mars in Cancer opposite Moon in Capricorn adds another layer to this message by revealing the importance of trusting one's intuition, even in situations where it has always been traditionally rejected. This message is more potent if you have observed similar occurrences where you brushed off an internal insight only to be flabbergasted by how you were right all along once everything was revealed.

Five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on September 12, 2024.

1. Pisces

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to hang out with: other Pisces

Best time of the day: 11 am

“Go for gold!” is the message for you for Thursday, Pisces. Whether this is literally about a competition that you are participating in or a big undertaking to transform yourself and your life, don't let negative self-talk diminish your chances. You are strong and capable. Your creativity is also highlighted here as something to focus on. So try to carve out at least half an hour to let your creative side express itself freely. Whether this is through a hobby or a personal project, you shall wow yourself when you pause the internal censor.

2. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac signs for Leo to hang out with: other Leos

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Leo, the energy on Thursday for you is all about recognizing the strength within you and what you are made of. Don't let the words of naysayers, whether in the present or the past, echo inside you and hold you back from your blessings. If you open yourself up and become receptive, the cosmic currents will flow into your life in the most magical (and positive) way possible! Also, now's the time to remind yourself that it's only over when you decide it's over. So don't throw in the towel or allow bullies to push you out of the running! Each time you fight back, in whatever capacity you can, the karmic forces shall uphold you, too.

3. Cancer

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac signs for Cancer to hang out with: Capricorn & other Cancers

Best time of the day: 11 am

Cancer, you have options galore before you! But not every choice will bring you the same level of ecstatic joy and fulfillment. That's your horoscope for Thursday. As long as you remain mindful and grounded, you will know what to do and where to go to seize the day and your blessings. Meditation and focused breathing can help in this endeavor. You are also encouraged to be more mindful of the food you eat. If anything makes you feel heavy and sluggish, it will get in the way of your blessings. The opposite is true, too — so gravitate towards foods that uplift and make you feel light and well-regulated.

4. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Sagittarius to hang out with: Aries

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Sagittarius, you will be full of inner fire on Thursday! So, let your heart guide you throughout. If that leads you to a spontaneous field trip or a long drive out of town, then go for it! The more you lean into joy, the easier it will be for your blessings to bloom and reach you. Also, now's the time to choose who gets to join this adventure of life with you and who needs to stay away in matters of love and friendship. After all, is it love (or friendship) if it constantly holds you back from happiness and growth? Journaling can help you find clarity, too.

5. Virgo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Virgo to hang out with: Sagittarius

Best time of the day: 10 am

Virgo, your horoscope on Thursday for you is all about knowing your likes and dislikes and choosing wisely. After all, what's the point of life if you are always drinking the metaphorical bitter drinks? It's important to reach out and embrace the good and gold, too. That's where you will discover your cosmic blessings. Try to make time for a trip to a local art gallery or museum. Let the experience soak up your senses with inspiration and ideas. What emerges from that space will be phenomenal!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.