3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Hardships The Week Of September 9 - 15, 2024 After Mercury Re-Enters Virgo

There's good news coming the week of September 9 - 15, 2024. This week's horoscopes reveal how three zodiac signs will overcome their hardships and challenges when Mercury re-enters Virgo on Monday. Here are the primary astrology transits creating a tougher horoscope forecast for Sagittarius, Cancer, and Leo. They bounce back from hardships and find a way to navigate challenging times well.

Mercury enters Virgo on September 9, 2024

Mercury began this cycle July 25th through August 16th and was interrupted by its retrograde. We may do some backtracking to things and situations that started during this timeframe and were either delayed or ended. It’s time to revisit what happened then and determine if it had any real value.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mercury in Virgo sextiles Mars, giving us the energy to handle what we need this week and help us communicate our ideas to others.

The Sun will be in Virgo all week

September 12th’s Sun square to Jupiter is generally upbeat, but be careful of things that get blown out of proportion. The Sun will remain opposed to Saturn in Pisces, creating an opportunity to get organized.

Venus in Libra will train Jupiter in Gemini all week

Venus in Libra supports relationships and business partnerships, and the supportive energy it receives from Jupiter allows these opportunities to grow. The best day of the week is Saturday, September 14th, when Venus’s trine to Jupiter perfects to create a positive and hopeful energy great for love, socializing and money.

Not every zodiac sign will fare as well as others this week, and those most challenged include Sagittarius, Cancer and Leo. They will make the most of these challenges and find a way to make the best use of the week's astrology forecast and tougher-than-average horoscopes.

Three zodiac signs overcome their hardships the week of September 9 to 15, 2024.

1. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

The early morning hours of Monday, September 9, horoscope may bring a surprise or issue that affects your workday somehow. Your subconscious mind is speaking to you loudly, so pay attention. By noon or so, it appears things will level out. However, in the afternoon, your daily horoscope brings more stress in terms of conversation.

There will be a lot of communication on Monday, and if you aren’t careful, it could turn heated or somewhat overly critical either toward or from someone else. If you handle the tension well, you will appear to others as intelligent, charming and emotionally mature. This is an opportunity to shine brightly in handling conflict and emotional stress with others.

Tuesday's horoscope night will bring some stress later in the evening that appears connected to the home or family. You may feel off balance with the opposite sex in particular, and this can extend into the early morning hours.

Plan totake an afternoon walk, or instead of talking about stressful subjects, consider dining out with a family member or friend instead of cooking. You can use this time to bond and make positive members. Keep a sense of humor.

Once again, Wednesday's horoscope night looks a little stressful or confusing. You may find it hard to concentrate or could misunderstand something. It's best to get some rest since you also look quite tired. If you enjoy listening to books or have some music you like listening to, fill your room with soothing sounds. Do activities that rest your mind to have a fantastic night's rest.

Thursday's daily horoscope in the morning looks problematic in the early hours. This could relate to money, taxes, or debt and involve issues connected to a woman's or home life. Don’t overreact because, by noon, it looks like things may calm down if they aren’t blown out of proportion. If you have anything that you can hold off on, it may be good to reschedule appointments for another day. A morning stretch, a nice inspirational quote or a friendly conversation with a loved one can be a great way to start the day strong and promote feelings of connectedness and optimism.

Friday morning horoscope could bring an issue with money or your love life first thing. This doesn’t look extremely serious unless you force the problem, but later, you will be in a far better mood if you let things go. If you struggle with letting things go, consider subscribing to a podcast or writing a quote that inspires you to detach and focus on the positives.

The weekend looks pretty good, especially Saturday night. By Sunday night, however, you can expect an unexpected upset that could involve something or someone in the home who creates a sudden surprise or unexpected tension. Better luck next week, Sag, but this week, you learn to be more patient, strong and resilient in all you do when you think ahead and know what's coming your way.

2. Cancer

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Monday’s horoscope during the early morning hours may bring an emotional shock connected to a friend or a child. If it is a child, this is nothing catastrophic or dangerous to their health or safety. If it is a friend or lover, it could be a shocking revelation that comes out of nowhere. This is where your kind and intuitive nature is a strength. You can show support with a kind word or offer of help, like running errands or baking cookies and making friendly deliveries of a few groceries.

Thankfully, things calm down by midday, but by afternoon, the focus is on work and debate with a co-worker that could get a little heated. Again, tapping into your beautiful and sensitive nature is an asset you can use, even if it requires more patience. You are adaptable as a Cardinal sign, so even though your weekly horoscope includes conflict, with Mars in your sign, you're motivated and driven to help smooth out rough patches, whatever it takes.

By Tuesday evening, you can try out the latest makeup trends to freshen up any look you dislike in your appearance. Since a tough start to the week can cause you to feel tired, you will want to present your best foot forward at work with self-care. As we go into the late evening hours, if you feel quite disappointed with something at work, don't bring those energies home. Stop by the gym or go for a walk, visit with friends or check out a bookstore and sip on your favorite evening beverage. If you let emotions fester, they could drag into the early morning hours, and you're smart enough not to allow that to happen.

Lucky for you, as you overcome the hardships of the week, you'll see how Wednesday looks better until the evening hours. The daily astrology for Wednesday forecasts a challenge and it appears to indicate that you are dwelling on something that happened at work that left you feeling confused, and you still look drained. Journal when possible, and if you have a life coach or therapist, don't be afraid to use them.

Thursday morning is mixed. On one hand, you have a powerful sense of confidence, but this may quickly change to upset or anger, and it appears to be connected to someone you would consider a partner. It may also occur in the home and set you off emotionally. You have powerful emotions; again, this hardship is a challenge you can overcome by practicing grace and kindness toward yourself and others.

Friday's astrology forecast shows it's time to celebrate your strength all week, so plan a fun evening doing what you love. The work ends and it's a little better by Friday. The morning hours may be slightly difficult, but you're an ace now. All of this should, however, pass by afternoon, and it will feel like you're a superhero in a show of your own life. Good for you, Cancer!

The weekend looks mixed and should go well unless you begin dwelling on a past emotional issue in the early morning hours on Saturday. That would be a shame because Saturday looks to be your best day. If you can skip the early AM emotional baggage, all is well until Sunday night when your emotions are up in the air again. This comes unexpectedly and is connected to money or intimacy or both. A secret can be revealed that shakes you up at this time. Remind yourself that truth can be stranger than fiction, but it's also what sets people free.

3. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

This is a week to hold back your roars, Leo. You can pounce on problems later, but do so with tact, wisdom and courage. Your hardships this week involve Mercury, but you can overcome them. Mercury re-enters your 2nd house on Monday morning, so expect to be focused on money for the next few weeks.

This week, your thinking could be analytical or overly critical of yourself or others, so it is important to know what you say. Monday morning begins with an unexpected change in home and work life. While this is disruptive, don’t expect the worst; your nerves may be on edge. Do soothing things that help you remain strong and positive.

Show your regal spirit and how incredible you can be under pressure. Things will lighten up during the day, but the evening hours may bring mental discontent or agitation. This is where your fixed nature overcomes any challenge a weekly horoscope invites your way. Now that you have Mercury in your house of possessions, you can focus on self-care and do things that are best for you.

Tuesday evening's horoscopes may have you thinking about or talking to your love interest or a partner. Sometimes, the small things get on your nerves, and the potential exists this evening that you could become somewhat critical in your views. If you come across negatively, take note and pivot to the positive instead. Your strong mind has an uncanny way of taking control of your emotional nature, and this is impressive when you do it.

Your mind will continue to dwell on your partner or love interest on Wednesday, so you can build your relationship up and overcome any setback if they happen. If you aren’t careful, though, the evening hours could make you feel somewhat insecure in this area of your life for one reason or another, which is not like you, Leo. Are you sure the person you are thinking about is all you believe they are? If not, be bold and brave to address problems you see rather than ignore them.

Thursday morning, you are dwelling on the previous night, and something is bothering you that you can’t quite put your finger on. Your investigative spirit benefits from Mercury in Virgo, so your super sleuth side can come out and do whatever research needs to be done.

The early morning hours bring the possibility of an emotional meltdown if you aren’t careful, but you will be cautious so as not to worry. You know what not to do if there is someone you could direct your anger toward, and you will be mature enough to do the right thing.

Friday morning, you may still feel overly emotional and focused on some issues related to work or even health. You may feel a sense of needing to heal a part of your life for good.

Saturday holds the potential of turning things around and having a grand time until evening and into Sunday. The week may end with a bang on Sunday night when your partner or someone close to you hits you with another surprise immediately. Unfortunately, your week could end like it started: nervous and on edge, but you are so powerful, and you may laugh it off and send the negative energy back where it came from. You'll overcome it with flying colors!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.