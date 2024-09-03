5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On September 4, 2024

Strong as an oak and just as mighty! That's the theme and energy on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Will you let courage be your driving force on this day? There are extraordinary things waiting for five zodiac signs that will have the best horoscopes under this influence, but the rest are encouraged to be mindful and confident of their abilities too.

On September 4, Mars will leave Gemini and enter Cancer. Expect a subtle shift in how the collective deals with their goals and pursuits. Intuitive nudges and heartfelt decisions will take precedence now, thus creating a quieter external environment and a richer internal world.

Advertisement

The Moon will transition from Virgo to Libra over the course of the day on Wednesday. So don't be surprised if your feelings swing from being very focused on work and other responsibilities to suddenly desiring a breakthrough, social events, and maybe even some random fun. Let the cosmic flow guide you to the best experiences.

Finally, Saturn Retrograde in Pisces' relationship with Moon in Libra is also highlighted here. So any time you second-guess yourself, remind yourself what you are truly made of. Libra is a cardinal air sign. So if you anchor yourself through this force (even if you have a different zodiac sign), you will experience victories in the most charming and beloved ways.

Advertisement

Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 4, 2024.

1. Virgo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Virgos

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 pm

Virgo, the energy on Wednesday for you is all about choices and love. This is not just restricted to romantic love though. You are also encouraged to spend quality time with your family and/or best friends and choose the lifestyle that makes more sense to you. That's how you will unlock your blessings on this day.

Advertisement

Also, now's the time to clean up your diet and make sure you are healthy from within. Some of you may need to add more greens and vary the menu so you get all the nutrients you need. Your physical body and spiritual body are interconnected in more ways than one.

2. Aries

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aries, if you ever feel that the naysayers are too great in number to overcome, pause for a moment and just breathe. You will soon realize that you have far greater strength within you than they can ever know. That's how you will unlock your blessings. What comes forth from that point will surprise everyone, perhaps even you.

Just make sure you are creating the right balance between how much you put yourself out into the world and the space you need for rest and rejuvenation. Self-care is your secret weapon for this next leg of the adventure.

Advertisement

3. Leo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Leo, the energy on Wednesday for you is absolutely beautiful! It will bring you joy from unexpected places as well as new love (if you are looking for it). Just remember to hold fast to what's within you so you stay anchored even when the cosmic currents become swift and enchanting.

Advertisement

Also, now's the perfect time to do something special for yourself just to boost your self-confidence and show yourself some love. Whether that's purchasing a new pair of shoes, ordering your favorite hot pot from your favorite restaurant, or just going outside to feed the ducks by the lake, do what brings you joy and uplifts your heart.

4. Sagittarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Sagittarius

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 pm

Sagittarius, the energy on Wednesday for you is powerful! Lean into your talents and no one will be able to stop you. You have the cosmic forces backing you up! All you need now is a healthy dose of self-confidence and a big no to negative self-talk.

You are also encouraged to carve out some special time for yourself, even if you have a family to take care of. Whether this is reading a book, listening to a podcast episode, or doing a special beauty routine, let your heart guide you to what feels just right.

Your manifestation powers are strong right now. But it will work better for you when you mix it with self-care so your wishes are powered by the positive force within you.

Advertisement

5. Scorpio

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Scorpio, the world is your oyster on Wednesday! Are you ready to make the most of the blessings here for you? Step out of your comfort zone and seize the day. If you do, no one will be able to stop you... as long as you stay focused on what you truly want and channel the good energy where it's most needed.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to set healthy boundaries so you are not distracted by toxic things or unnecessary interferences. This includes social obligations and peer pressure. After all, it's always better to build for the future by sacrificing the small pleasures of the day. Let your heart lead you on this!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.