5 Zodiac Signs With The Best New Moon Horoscopes On September 2, 2024

Ask your heart what it wants, and then let it guide you true. That's the theme and message for Monday, September 2, 2024. Of course, the five zodiac signs will benefit the most under this influence, but the rest are encouraged to be true to themselves, too.

September 2 is a New Moon day — specifically, a New Moon in Virgo. So any wishes you have related to your earthly life, whether it's about getting a promotion, making a down payment on a good house, rearranging the interiors of your home, or wanting good health after a bout of seasonal allergies, are perfect for a manifestation ritual. Plant magic will be quite potent, too, on this day!

But it's not just the new moon watching out for us on Monday. (By the way, a new moon on “Moon's Day” is just perfect.) Moon conjunct Vesta in Virgo is also highlighted as a beneficial force for the collective.

That means any time you double down on what you feel is true in your heart and what you have chosen as your life path, you will experience luck and support from unexpected quarters. Vesta in Virgo can stoke your inner fire, enabling you to push yourself just a bit more so you can cross the finish line with pride. Let's focus on Virgo, Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio, and Aries.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 2, 2024:

1. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Virgo to work with: Other Virgos

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Virgo, the week begins on a powerful note for you on Monday. So watch out for all the signs and synchronicities and the helping hands that come your way when you were expecting them the least. That's your cosmic blessing. Send some gratitude into the ether or write about it in your journal to remember the magic.

You are also encouraged to let go of toxic beliefs about yourself. No, you are not talentless or weird or any other things bullies may have told you throughout life. You are a living, breathing work of art that transforms daily and every year of your life. When you embrace this, no one can hold you back from your dreams anymore.

2. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Cancer to work with: Leo

Best time of the day: 3 - 6 pm

Cancer, the energy on Monday for you is highly intuitive but also introverted. If you need to cancel social plans, don't second-guess that need. Set boundaries while being polite, but know that you must take care of your well-being first. That's when the blessings of the cosmos will open up for you.

If possible, write down everything you observe and see in a journal. Deep insights await you on this New Moon day. Plus, you may set off your manifestation magic!

3. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with: Virgo & Other Pisces

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 pm

Pisces, the energy on Monday has a competitive feel to it for you. Lean into your inner strength, power, and talents and don't let go of gold because someone believes you don't “look like” a winner. Whatever does that mean?

The cosmic forces are here to support you one hundred percent. So be courageous and charge forth. You are also encouraged to use aromatherapy to uplift your heart and bring peace to your soul. For example, lemon can bring positivity, pine can help you regain strength, and vanilla can bring your humor (and hunger) back with a roar!

4. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Scorpio to work with: Leo

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Scorpio, some days are lazy, even when they are at the start of the week. That's your message for Monday. So don't force yourself to do more if your spirit feels a little depleted or slow. Instead, trust the process and let the slowness guide you. You will soon discover the blessing depends on your patience.

Those of you in a romantic relationship will also discover sweetness through the embrace of your sweetheart. So step out of your comfort zone and seek each other. Let the New Moon deepen your bond and open your souls.

5. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: Cancer

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Aries, the energy on Monday is super-charged for you! It's a New Moon day, after all. So make sure you are focused on what you want and steer clear of spaces, people, and situations that only create anxiety and anger in you. The former will help you take charge of your blessings. The latter will block them.

Now's also a good time to work on your hobbies. Especially those that you forgot about or shelved for the future. Well, the future has arrived! Bring them back and watch as magic unfolds!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.