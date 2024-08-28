5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 29, 2024

We have an important astrological transit occurring on August 29. Venus will leave Virgo and enter Libra. So be prepared for a massive shift in energies in the arena of romance and manifestations. As Venus is a powerful attractor of wishes and the planetary ruler of Libra, this transit will only bring extraordinary changes to the horoscopes of five zodiac signs that lean into this energy.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces opposite Venus stands out as a cosmic benefactor here, so remember to put your creative foot forward when engaging with the world. You may not be everyone's cup of tea, but those who genuinely vibe with you will be die-hard fans. Just remember: you don't have to do everything alone. Venus can help you draw support and help even as you meet it halfway with personal effort.

Finally, with the Moon in Cancer also highlighted here, the best thing you can do for yourself on Thursday is trust your gut when out and about in the world. That includes honoring your need for silence or solitude if you suddenly need to cocoon.

You are mightier than you look! That's the message and theme on Thursday, August 29, 2024. So don't second-guess yourself. Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes when they lean into this. Let's focus on Leo, Cancer, Pisces, Aquarius, and Aries.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 29, 2024:

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign for Leo to work with: other Leos

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Leo, Thursday's energy is all about being true to yourself but still finding a way to blend that with the ideas proposed by your teammates when collaborating. The area of overlap between you and the others is where something truly magical will occur, and hidden blessings will pour in.

If you feel called to, make time for silliness on this day. Just dance to your heart's content or watch a cartoon show you loved as a kid. Anything that helps you unwind while making your heart feel full and at peace is called for here.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign for Cancer to work with: Leo

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Cancer, your mischievous and fun-loving sides will be your boon and bane on Thursday. Boon, because that's how you unlock your blessings and stir your creative juices. Bane, because you may have a little drama during the process. Strike the middle ground, and it will be a win-win for all.

Also, now's the time to speak from your heart and leave the rest to destiny, especially in love and romance. The right person will appreciate what you reveal to them. The wrong one will make faces or silently judge you. Either way, you will know the right path forward for you!

3. Pisces

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with: Cancer & Virgo

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Pisces, the more you give, the more you shall receive. That's the cryptic message for you for Thursday. This can be literally about being charitable and volunteering your time in endeavors that uplift those in need. But this is also about trusting your instincts about what the collective or your community needs and working to alleviate that pain point. If you are an inventor, this message taps into that.

Just remember: sometimes the biggest blessing is being a pioneer of a better world, thus ensuring that you can live in peace and be sure that your children will be safe and thrive, too.

4. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign for Aquarius to work with: Leo

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aquarius, you are about to have a fabulous day this Thursday! Your blessings will arrive in the form of family time, love, and stability for more of you. But for a few of you, this will also be a financial boon that helps you reach the next level in life. So be mindful and seize the day when it's your time!

You are also encouraged to lean into nostalgia and old-world glamour on this day. Whichever period is a particular favorite of yours — be it the Victorian Era, the early 1920s, or something else – you will find joy and delight when you let your inner fangirl/fanboy emerge. Cosplaying counts, too!

5. Aries

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: Leo

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Aries, now's the time to be sure of what you want and focus exclusively on that. The energy on Thursday will help you wherever you channel it. So choose your goal and let the cosmic forces aid you in demolishing all the milestones to the finish line!

Also, if you have been itching to travel somewhere, don't hold yourself back. Start the conversations, get the ball rolling, and let the positive energy lead you. Extraordinary adventures await!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.