Relationships Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs From August 26 - September 1, 2024

The week of August 26, relationships will improve for five zodiac signs. The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini and asteroid Ceres station direct in Capricorn, signaling a time of release with grace. Under this energy, it will be easier to let past transgressions go and forgive arguments, as there will be a natural tendency to move ahead while nurturing the love you have created with your partner.

Mid-week on Wednesday, August 28, Mercury finally stations directly in Leo, ending its retrograde period and giving you greater clarity and confidence in any decisions you make — which also serves as the perfect time to decide your relationship status or makeup.

Advertisement

This theme of reconnection, nurturing, and greater peace will be intensified as Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Libra on Thursday, August 29, allowing you to put the past behind you, talk through important matters, and truly allow yourself to choose love.

You will have a better sense of the truth and what you value most in your life and your relationship, creating the space for you and your partner to cast aside any hurt and embrace one another again. With forgiveness comes change, just as Uranus stations retrograde in Taurus on Sunday, September 1, allowing you the space to figure out what comes next now that suddenly everything becomes clear.

Advertisement

You can’t rush clarity, and though it’s been a long journey, life and love will suddenly feel much clearer as you can see the truth — versus your worst fears. Often in relationships, you are simply in process regardless of the path. You are in the process of understanding the purpose of your connection, figuring out your lessons, and maybe even determining if this is the love you want to accept.

But rather than holding grudges against yourself for all the unanswered questions that have lingered on your heart, it’s about the grace that being in process gives you to continue being open to what arises. Yet, in this process, there is always a moment that feels like you can suddenly see clearly — and in that instance, you also may discover that the situation wasn’t as bad as you had feared.

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs from August 26 - September 1, 2024.

1. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

As much as you know, there had to be a change, Sagittarius; it’s been challenging to figure out precisely which direction to take in your romantic life. This was your process, one in which a beautiful commitment is possible, but only once can you heal the fears you’ve had around commitment and the self-sabotaging ways that have come from those wounds. While so much is now clear, especially with the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini on Monday, August 26, it is important to also care for yourself around this time.

As much as you may have taken the stance of your relationship or partner being the issue, you’re also realizing how your perception of love has created many of your challenges. But with this realization also comes the need to release, to let go, and, of course, to forgive. To be able to walk forward into the romantic relationship you want, you can’t let what has happened continue to weigh you down. Instead, it’s about taking it all in and letting it make you better — so you can attract a better love.

The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini occurs in a week with new realizations, greater clarity, and a desire for reconnection and love. But to make the most of that energy, you must take accountability for how your wounds have played a part in how you show up in your relationship.

This is not something that uniquely happens to you, but it is still an essential aspect of knowledge so that you can forgive yourself and accept the lessons you have recently learned. While you must have a heart-to-heart with your partner and be incredibly honest about what has recently been revealed, you must also take time for yourself. Do whatever it takes to forgive yourself so that you don’t continue to punish yourself for what you had to go through.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You have to take a moment to understand when it arrives, dear Aquarius, so you don’t miss out on the new beginning that is in store for you. A lot recently occurred in your romantic life: the challenges of speaking your truth, ensuring that you and your partner are on the same page, and even receiving the love and commitment they want to extend to you. But much of what has surfaced has also triggered the wounds of previous relationships.

Advertisement

This is part of the learning process, even for you to differentiate between traumatic and healing triggers. One will only continue to cause pain, anxiety, and distrust, while the other will help you move through what you’ve previously encountered so that you can receive more significant presence and trust in your life. As Mercury stations direct in Leo on Wednesday, August 28, a cloud will lift from your life, allowing you to feel as if, finally, you are emerging on the other side of this process of lessons — and can also see just how much love currently surrounds you.

This current relationship isn’t like anything from your past, Aquarius. But you have to go through everything to see that. The triggers you have been feeling are because someone does finally want to build a life with you, but in this case, receiving the very thing you’ve always wanted has triggered you because you’ve built your own safe space.

You don’t have to worry about losing yourself or your footing in this new life because while this relationship is different from any in the past, you can’t forget that you are different. You have grown, so even if you are still tentatively increasing your trust in this relationship, you can also remember that because you are not the same person, there doesn’t need to be fear of anything turning out as it has in the past.

Advertisement

3. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You have already felt the tides turning in your romantic life, Aries, but once Venus reenters Libra on Thursday, love is about to get even sweeter. It’s been a journey for you to reach this point, not only having to make space for the healthy love you desire but also having the courage to show up as a better version of yourself. As much as you are known for being able to rush headlong into a new beginning, you haven’t this time around, and because of that, you have also achieved building a stronger foundation.

It can be hard to know when to go all in or officially embrace this new love in your life, but many of those difficulties are only because you have been overthinking this process. Instead of worrying about rushing matters or even what others might think, try to realize that everything to prepare you for this new phase is already completed at a certain point. You’ve already done all you can or should, so now it’s about trusting that inner intuition to let you take this next step forward, even if it feels like a big one.

Advertisement

Venus in Libra will help improve matters in your relationship and infuse you with the desire to take action in your love life. Love will matter more now than in recent months, but it also seems that this is not a casual encounter but something that you hope will last forever. Start honoring your intuition more and let yourself follow your heart, as there is no logical reason to keep trying to proceed so slowly.

The goal was to be able to approach a relationship more healthily and authentically than you previously had. Still, if you don’t let yourself realize that you’ve already accomplished that, then you also miss out on celebrating what you have created. Create space for love, and most importantly, let yourself embrace the truth that right now may be the only thing that matters.

4. Cancer

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You have a bit of exciting energy coming in for you, Cancer, and while it will help you, you must make sure you are mindful of your choices. Asteroid Ceres stations directly in Capricorn on Monday, August 26, bringing back more love and nurturing into your romantic life and even a second chance. While this energy is positive and can help you feel more worthy and secure in your relationship, retrograde Pluto reenters Capricorn at the end of the week of Sunday, September 1.

Pluto officially finished its stay in Capricorn in January of this year, yet it will spend from September 1–November 19 in Capricorn before moving on into Aquarius for an extended period. This will be the last time Pluto is in Capricorn in your lifetime, so what you are wrapping up is a significant lesson and milestone in your life. However, you must also make sure you choose for growth and not simply for comfort.

Asteroid Ceres will help you open your heart to love; you need to make sure Pluto reentering Capricorn doesn’t soften any boundaries to a particular relationship you’ve already moved on from. As long as you can avoid this risk, then this time should be about you moving through more profound healing as well as finalizing any loose ends from a separation or divorce.

With Pluto retrograde in Capricorn September 1-October 11, it signifies going over themes from the past, which in this case are all about moving beyond the limitations or expectations that hung over your previous relationship so you can create a new era of love moving forward.

Advertisement

This would be an excellent opportunity to focus on your healing and work on creating compromise, realizing you can either extend this phase through disagreements or prioritize your peace and ability to move forward.

Anything connected to healing from a past relationship, finalizing divorce papers, or even working to have a better co-parenting relationship is favored now. And if anything, by truly embracing this chapter for what it’s meant to be, you will be better prepared to attract the love you have always deserved.

5. Scorpio

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

There has been an immense transformation within your romantic life since 2018, when Uranus first entered Taurus, dear Scorpio, but now it’s time to start opening your heart and life to new love. Uranus governs over unexpected change, awakenings, and the process of transformation in your life that you may not want but desperately need.

Since Uranus shifted into Taurus, anything, especially anyone, that was not meant to be in your life has been removed or even faded away as you realized what you deserved and that truly aligned with your truth.

As Uranus moves into the final phase of its stint in Taurus, you are now rebuilding — which means it’s also time to open up to new love. You have been through the dismantling process and even in the tough realization phase, but now you are entering the era of your life where it’s not about removing what isn’t good for you — but attracting what is.

Uranus works in unexpected ways, and so as it stations retrograde in Taurus, ruler of your romantic sector, on Sunday, September 1, you should hold space for your beliefs and desires to change along with it. After going through as much as you have recently, it is understandable why you may be hesitant to open yourself up to new love. But at a certain point, singleness can be a form of self-protection, especially if you genuinely desire partnership and connection.

Advertisement

You might feel braver than usual and even more likely to do something you never thought you would—like try online dating again, but with greater seriousness and commitment. The main theme is that you are finally allowing yourself to move forward, start creating what you want for your romantic life, and even enjoy the process.

While you might be accustomed to finding reasons why now isn’t a proper time for love or a new relationship, none of those reasons hold as Uranus stations retrograde, so allow yourself to open up to love once again and truly believe that you are ready for your life to change in the most remarkable ways.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.