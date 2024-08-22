5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 23, 2024

Retrogrades may be bullying the skies right now but those who find their peace within will be golden. That's the message and theme on Friday, August 23, 2024. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on this day – Leo, Virgo, Pisces, Aquarius, and Libra. But the rest are encouraged to ground themselves within and hold firm too.

We are officially in Virgo Season (since August 22). So cheers to Virgo energy and its understated brilliance! Under this influence, don't be surprised if the collective surprises you with hidden talents and revelations. You will surprise yourself too with the same. After all, as a mutable earth sign, Virgo energy can be often overlooked, but people always forget it's ruled by Mercury.

Moon in Aries is also highlighted as a beneficial force for Friday. So lean into your “weird” and don't worry about the naysayers. Pioneers cannot change the world and its dynamics if they never step out of their comfort zone, question what's possible and what's not, and then charge forward with confidence in their abilities and belief in their capacity to learn and grow.

Finally, the Moon's relationship with Sun in Virgo is also highlighted here as important. Often times we get stuck in familiar surroundings and routines and falsely believe we are stepping out of our comfort zone when new experiences come to us. But if those experiences are identical in energy to what we have engaged with so far, it limits us even when we don't realize it. Moon in Aries and Sun in Virgo urges everyone to seek the truly different (but not toxic...unless you are a poisonous plants botanist). That's where magic will unfold. Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 23, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 23, 2024:

1. Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Leo to spend time with: other Leos

Best time of the day for Leo: 9 am/pm

Leo, the energy on Friday has a fullness to it that will give you metaphorical wings! Lean into this confidence and you will not only discover new opportunities and friends but also hidden facets of your personality. Some of you are also about to have a cash windfall.

If you feel called to, spend some time later on this day just singing to yourself to your heart's content. It may feel silly in the moment but trust the process. The more you allow your heart to open and shed all concerns for judgment, the easier it will be for you to wield your blessings and make the most of them. It's a positive loop!

2. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Virgo spend time with: other Virgos

Best time of the day for Virgo: 2 pm

Virgo, sometimes one unlocks their blessings by not seeking any. That's the cryptic message for you for Friday because as long as you chase after what you desire, it will keep running away from you. It's a weird astrological vortex for sure! But the way out of it is to pause, stand (or sit) still in silence, and just breathe. Once you feel grounded, you will be able to open yourself to the possibilities without the need to always be in control.

Just remember that receptivity does not mean receiving any and everything that comes your way. It means rejecting what's not for you and accepting what is aligned. That's how you will guide the cosmic currents to give you exactly what you want.

3. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to spend time with: Cancer

Best time of the day for Pisces: 3 pm

Pisces, the energy on Friday has a stingy quality to it. It urges you to be more cautious of how you spend your money and what you do with your finances. That's how you will find your blessings.

For some, this may be a really tough challenge since you may be addicted to a certain lifestyle or have a bad habit of purchasing one type of product or service in excess, maybe shoes, crystals, or even watches. Be mindful of this so you don't find yourself drawn to spaces that are not for you. Distracting yourself with pleasant activities, like playing games, singing, or taking a bath, may help too.

4. Aquarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Aquarius to spend time with: Other Aquarius

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 5 - 6 pm

Aquarius, how you come across to other people is not just a function of the clothes you wear and the cadence of your speech but also the energy you exude from deep within. That's the message for you for Friday. No one can hide the latter, even with a pleasing visage. You are encouraged to apply the same to yourself, too. That's how you will discover your blessings.

If you feel called to, channel your emotions into song and let it out into the open. Let the words you sing or the music you hum bring you catharsis and peace. Only fascinating transformations await on this path, especially if you are a musician or singer-songwriter.

5. Libra

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Libra to spend time with: other Libra

Best time of the day for Libra: 10 am

Libra, the world is your oyster on Friday! So pull out all the stops and be your full self wherever you go. You will discover like-minded people and engaging opportunities this way. Plus, if you are single, you may discover romance too!

If you feel called to, make some time for dancing and then let your body speak to you. Bonus points if you groove with your partner or a new date! The idea is to connect so deeply with yourself through this activity that you leave no room for second-guessing the self or self-sabotage. That's how you will embrace the blessings that are here for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.