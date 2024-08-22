3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True On August 23, 2024

We all have our dreams, and some of us believe our hopes will come true if we stick with them. This could happen on August 23, for three zodiac signs.

This Friday brings forth the notion that if we dedicate ourselves to an idea, that thought can bear fruit. Astrology tells us that we've got a very supportive transit working with us, namely, Moon trine Mercury.

Here's a day when the messages get around quickly. If we're to know something or find something out, we'll be in luck. For the three zodiac signs who will see their dreams come true this Friday, we will know that we're having such luck because we never gave up hope.

Moon trine Mercury accentuates the positive, that's for sure. If we can articulate what we want, all the better. This day works best when we communicate what we dream of. We stand a better chance of seeing our dreams come true when we can share our specific needs and make them clear to others.

Three zodiac signs whose dreams come true on August 23, 2024.

1. Aries

Twemoji | Canva

How do you make a dream come true on August 23? You ask, that's how. Friday is all about you communicating something that needs to be said, to the right person who needs to hear what you've got on your mind. If you can do this, you will see your dream come true.

Moon trine Mercury creates momentum once you start things in motion. What you need to make this dream of yours come true is the continuous attention it takes to manifest it. That means once you start sharing your idea, you can't go back into lazy land.

You are definitely being put to the test, Aries, but it's a great test, and you deserve it. The universe is willing to grant you this wish, but you need to show the universe you are willing to do the work it takes for this dream to come true. So, open that mouth and let those words out. Now.

2. Libra

Twemoji | Canva

You have had something in mind for so long that it's only something you've hoped could happen. You've backed away from thinking about this dream as possible, and in your way, this belief has satisfied you to a degree.

However, what's happening on Friday is the Moon trine Mercury, showing you that you aren't content — you really do want more. So, you start rationalizing your dream to discover how to make it come true.

Moon trine Mercury opens up the gates to understanding yourself better. You've learned that you can kid yourself into thinking you're okay with a thing when you're not. And you aren't happy just wanting this dream; you want it to come true, and you're ready to make that happen.

3. Pisces

Twemoji | Canva

During the transit of the Moon trine Mercury, you may experience something surprising. You were brave enough to say something very important to someone, opening the doors to new experiences with that person in your life.

While this may not be the dream come true you had in mind, it will lead to something better within a day or two. This Mercury event helps you clear your mind and determine what you want in your relationship with this person. Do you want 'more,' or are you happy as things are?

Making a dream come true lies in the idea that you can take this any way you choose right now, Pisces. You're in a position of power, and while that might not be a dream come true, you can make such a dream come true if you apply yourself with kindness, understanding, and open communication.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.