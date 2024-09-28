3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Turn Of Fortune On September 29, 2024

This Sunday, September 29, we've got a Virgo Moon aligned with Venus which leads three zodiac signs to experience a turn of fortune, especially where love is concerned.

Venus' energy is super strong on this day, and for the three zodiac signs who will experience it to its fullest, we will see that all it takes for us to muster up a turn of fortune is a change in perspective. If we have been rebelling against our partners, for reasons only we know, we might be going at it the wrong way.

Advertisement

The Venus-Virgo Moon shows us that we're not leaving September without a solid effort to make things better. We will experience a great turn of fortune at this time, because we kickstarted the engine on this one, and the universe has stepped in to help. We are grateful and ready for come what may.

Three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune on September 29, 2024

1. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

If you feel that your romance has become lazy, your love life needs a firm set of rules and to adjustment to your boundaries. During the Venus and Virgo Moon alignment, you'll see that it's time to step up and say something.

You have the nerve to brooch the subject. You've never been a person to just walk away from something you've started, and you won't start now. September 29 provides you with the right opportunity to reach out.

You are about to experience a turn of fortune of your own making, Taurus. Your partner is worth the effort, but so much of the conversation you'll have with the is regarding how they need to put in more time. This is a partnership, after all, and both parties must do their best. Done, and done.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

In love, as it is in life, you want things to go well, and you are always ready to make the best effort you can, Sagittarius. You'll realize on September 29 that you have visions of the future and wishes for your partner to play a bigger role in it. You love this person and you want them with you, all the time.

To make that happen, you have to make it known, first, and during this Venus-Virgo Moon, you'll find that you are quite nervy. You aren't intimidated by the idea of being rejected because, on some level, you think your cuteness will win them over, and in a way, you're right, Sagittarius.

Advertisement

The person you love is already smitten with you, but they do seem to need a nudging — and well, that's what the Venus-Virgo Moon brings out in you: a desire to nudge things along. You feel very good about this love and you want it to last, so on September 29, you'll get to experience this positive turn of events.

3. Aquarius

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

You sometimes like to keep yourself on a low flame when it comes to thinking about the person you love. You don't like worrying about them rejecting you, so you don't give them a chance — you keep them in your mind more than in your actual life, and this 'lack of experience' keeps the love alive for you.

What takes place on September 29 is shocking, as it seems you're not alone in this love of yours. You may feel scared to reach out to them, but they are not scared to reach out to you, Aquarius, and you'll find that when they do, during the Venus-Virgo Moon, they come with love in their heart.

This is such good news that you might feel nervous about it at first. But that wild and free Aquarius nature of yours will quickly get over it, and you'll allow yourself to really and truly experience this turn of luck in such a way that you'll know by day's end that the one you love, loves you back.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.