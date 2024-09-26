The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On September 27, 2024

Four zodiac signs receive a special message from the universe on September 27, 2024, thanks to a Sun-aligned Moon square Venus which shows us right away that whatever doubts we may have, it's worthwhile to push them aside.

During Moon square Venus, four zodiac signs will get a distinct feeling that we are to continue pushing on, keep it going, and not give up. This transit shows us that life is not easy, but that we have a bit of control. If we think positively, we can create a much better life for ourselves.

These four zodiac signs will receive one such message from the universe on September 27, 2024.

1. Taurus

Here comes the sun, Taurus, and with it comes the message you're supposed to be hearing, care of the universe itself. If you've been down as of late, you'll be happy to know that the universe has not left you alone. You'll receive the help you need on September 27. It may not even be a big thing, but you're going to know by the end of the day that if you stay the course and stick with your original plan, you can take that plan to success.

The message the universe wants you to know is the same one it wants you to take with you for the rest of your life: remain positive and stay consistent. You've got the Moon square Venus with a heavy Sun influence here, and what that spells for you, Taurus, is the culmination of efforts resulting in great success. But it all depends on you and your ability to stick with the plan. Can you do it? Of course, you can.

2. Cancer

Whatever is about to take place for you on this day, Cancer, couldn't have come quickly enough. During this sun-kissed transit, with Moon square Venus involved, is as if everything suddenly makes sense in your life...and in your romance.

The message that the universe wants you to pick up on is that one that says, "Hang in there." And while that sounds like a total cliche, the truth is... cliches exist because they get to the point and have some validity. Hang in there, Cancer, because if you do, you'll know success.

If your love life has needed a kick in the pants, then September 27 will provide that kick, and do you (and your partner) a world of good. Sometimes couples need a shakedown to know where the solid ground is, and you'll find this on Friday, September, as Moon square Venus lets you know that with effort, you get success.

3. Virgo

You need to hold on to what you're presently doing and try not to get too distracted, and Moon square Venus is here to provide you with insight into how to successfully reach a successful. If you conk out too soon, you end up with nothing, so what the universe is trying to tell you is that you must continue with the plan, even if you've started to second-guess yourself.

This isn't the time to compare yourself or your plan to anyone else's. What you've got here is unique and perfect on its own...now, it just needs you to complete it. That's why you will feel that whatever you pick up on during this day is meant to be. The universe can be very specific at times, and you won't be able to deny that there's something here that demands your attention and sets you back on track again. Keep your good ears open.

4. Libra

What takes place in your world on September 27, 2024, will give you hope and encouragement to keep doing whatever you're already doing. If you've been feeling bored with your lot in life or you've just entered a phase of disillusionment, then have no fear...the universe is here.

You're lucky, Libra — things are about to go your way but the universe needs you to hang in there and stick with it. Persistence is everything and transit Moon square Venus lets you know that you can have what you want, but not if you drop out now.

Your heart tells you to go for it, and yet, your body gets lazy, which is why the universe's special message for you is the one that says, "No pain, no gain." Yeah, that again, and yet...there is something to it. This is a world of action, and you must play your part. All will turn out well, trust in this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.