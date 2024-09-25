4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Sign From The Universe On September 26, 2024

On September 26, 2024, four zodiac signs will receive a sign from the universe. Thursday, we can give a shout-out to the many astrological transits that accompany us on this day. We've got Mercury trine Pluto, Mercury in Libra, Moon in alignment with Uranus and Mercury, Moon trine Neptune, Moon opposite Pluto, and the Moon in Leo.

Together, these transits make up the condition of receptivity in four zodiac signs, which means that if the universe is trying to reach us...it will. We are fortunate on this day, mainly because we've been looking for that 'go' word so that we may begin something new. We receive that 'go' word on this day, and it will signify that the time is right and that we need to get on with it.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on September 26, 2024.

1. Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

If you want to know if this is the right day for you to do that thing then you will more than likely see some kind of signs on this day that will let you know whether you should or should not. You are one to ask for signs, and the universe rarely lets you down. Whatever the results are, at least you'll know one way.

This day is rich in astrological support, and you'll find that it's easy to spot your sign and understand it. What this day brings you, Aries is recognizing a sign when you see it. Now, that's a talent, as many do not take the hints given to us by a friendly universe.

So, if you need that final push to get you to do something, you'll get it. Remember that you might also get the sign to 'wait', which is just as important, so it's up to you to listen carefully and not act impulsively.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Similar to Aries, you're in the same position in terms of receiving a sign of some sort that tells you to either stay or go. You need this knowledge as you don't want to make any false moves, especially because you want to live in peace and harmony with your surroundings.

September 26 shows you, through astrological events, that you can take your pick of the signs that be, but that you must also know to use your discretion. You can't take a sign supplied to you by the universe and re-write the meaning. This is the consideration of the day.

Advertisement

You must listen to the sign and not try to project your meaning onto it. That's what it's a sign, and that's why the universe goes out of its way to get it to you so that you can listen and be well advised. So, clear your head out, Gemini, and be honest with yourself when you see a sign that points to the truth.

3. Aquarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You need to stand back and pay attention to the signs you receive, and so much of that is because you tend to predict what will happen without actually paying attention to the signs around you. Everyone does this, so you're not alone.

Because of this day's astrological weather, you'll find that if you are honest with yourself, the signs are right there for you, but being honest with yourself is a feat; you need to get out of your way so that the universe CAN communicate with you, as it wishes to do on this day.

Rather than interpret the signs your way, let them sit in your psyche for a day or two so that you can contemplate what's going on. There is no sense in a universe that sends signs to an individual if that individual does what they want anyway. So, stay open, and think first before acting.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

You're funny in the way that sometimes you're very much into the idea of signs from the universe and all the woo that comes with that kind of thinking, and not believing any of it at all. What takes place on this day, however, is that you won't be able to deny the 'truth' that comes with the sign you'll receive on September 26.

What you hear is something you've needed to hear; it's like the starting point for you, a sign that wakes you up and makes you pay attention. You won't be doubting anything after you receive this bit of into, and you'll want to leap into action because of it.

Advertisement

What this day astrology shows you is that it's best to stay open, just in case something rings true when it comes to signs. Don't brush these signs aside as the universe loves you enough to make this special presentation just for you. Listen closely and find the meaning within the sign, Pisces.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.