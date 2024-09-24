4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On September 25, 2024

It's time to allow for the powers of the universe to kick in, as it's September 25, and the timing for such an event is just right. Astrologically, we are hosting the transit of Moon conjunct Mars, the perfect 'instigator' for change, new thought, and fiery discussion. This could be when four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe.

We all need to speak our minds to someone who needs to hear what we have to say. The special gift we receive is free speech and courageous effort. Mars always brings fearlessness, and it shall do so this Wednesday.

We're looking at how we use this gift to better ourselves and others. If we stay the course and stick to the plan, we could change things for good. This is our special gift, which the four zodiac signs will deal with now.

Four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on September 25, 2024.

1. Aries

Twemoji | Canva

Well, thank you, universe. That's what you'll be saying by the end of this day. You know you couldn't have done it alone, and yet, it was YOU who did it all, Aries. You never take all the credit, though, as you believe in the forces that be and want to give credit where credit is due. In your mind, if the universe didn't supply you with this very special gift, then you'd be on your own.

You feel great on September 25, and so much of it has to do with the transit of the Moon conjunct Mars. Mars energy always stimulates you and puts you on the right track, and you'll see that whatever you do, you're doing it all the way.

You feel as though what you want to do must be done, as you don't want to put it off any longer. You are strong, and you take all of the power that Moon conjunct Mars offers you, which is plentiful and healthy. September 25 feels like the universe has favored you, which in an astrological way, it has.

2. Leo

Twemoji | Canva

This day is all about you making some of those creative ideas into realities. It's almost too good to be true, but during Moon conjunct Mars, you'll have more energy than ever before and so much of that energy will be directed towards accomplishment.

You feel victorious and strong during Moon conjunct Mars, and you want to share this feeling with the people you love. You feel as though you're in the right place in your life, right now, to be able to help others, and you may be the one who reaches out first.

This is the universe's special gift to you, on this day, Leo, and it translates as clearheaded behavior underlined with love and helpful compassion. You are in harmony with your surroundings and all feel very hopeful and happy. You are thankful to be alive.

3. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

What you've needed in your life is what you're about to receive on this day, September 25, 2024. You've been feeling alone in the way you think and you don't want to have to be like all the others to fit in. What this means is that during the transit of the Moon conjunct Mars, you'll find your own path, and it will feel like a gift from the universe.

All you really want is to believe in what you believe in without it being doubted or ridiculed. You know you're a unique person, and during Moon conjunct Mars, you get the sneaking suspicion that the universe is here to support you in your individuality.

And so, what your special gift is, on this day, is the idea that you don't need to care about what others think. You are perfectly healthy and loving and what you feel is best for yourself is best. This kind of self-owning attitude works for you, Sagittarius. Be happy you are this independent.

4. Aquarius

Twemoji | Canva

Now and then you could use a booster and that energy shot is going to come to you through the transit of Moon conjunct Mars, on September 25. What's happening is a positive wave in your life, and it's only just beginning. You need that Mars energy to jump-start things, and it will be welcome in your life.

What all of this turns out to be is a chance to see things with a super positive outlook. Whereas you once didn't believe you had much of a future, now you are feeling radically different; you are happy to think there's a future for you, and all of this feels as though the universe is handing you a gift.

And, all of it results in gratitude, which feels amazing to you, Aquarius. Getting in touch with gratitude is strangely rewarding, and while you're not in it for the perks, you can't help but feel that you are now working with the universe as opposed to being part of its plan. You are merging with cosmic consciousness, and this enlightened feeling is just the thing you need.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.