3 Zodiac Signs Experience Good Luck & Abundance From Now To September 29

The week of September 23 - 29, 2024 brings dramatic turnarounds, yet three zodiac signs will experience good luck and fortune. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer will occur to help cut the heavy emotional attachments to a person or plans that may have gone awry. By releasing what has weighed you down or hasn’t worked out, you will create more space for the impossible and even the amazing to manifest in your life.

As Mercury shifts into Libra, space is precisely what will allow you to seize new opportunities. It helps you realize that the key to luck and abundance isn’t only about your work and the beneficial connections you make with others.

By the end of the week, as Mars in Gemini aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, you will be ready to take action, knowing you are ready for this new chapter and trusting that it is because of how you cooperate with the universe that you can manifest all you wish – even if it once seemed impossible.

Three zodiac signs experience good luck and abundance from September 23 - 29, 2024.

1. Scorpio

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

To truly see all the opportunities surrounding you, Scorpio, you must let go of the plans you’ve held too tightly to. It’s okay to feel disappointed or disorientated when certain events don’t go according to plan, but you can’t let those feelings become bigger than the universe's plan. Mourn those plans, but then consciously release them; otherwise, you won’t feel empowered enough to take advantage of all possible.

Prepare for the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer, allowing yourself to reflect on what you want to release or bring closure to create more space for abundance and success. This is an incredible time to practice affirmations or write a journal about life taking a different path than you had hoped.

No matter where this release leads you, let go of self-deprecating thoughts, storylines about what is meant for you, or the thinking about how hard it all seems. You will forever experience what you believe, so this is the time to reframe your perceptions, focus on acceptance, and plant the seeds for new hopes.

Don’t be afraid to speak aloud to the universe what you dream of or ask to be led toward your destiny. It’s time to surrender to the universe because this choice will allow the divine plan for your life to manifest.

2. Aquarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You must allow yourself to believe in the best possible outcome, dear Aquarius. This means that when those new offers or opportunities for travel start filtering into your life, you can unequivocally seize them, knowing that you deserve the best from everything. No matter what has occurred in your past, carrying around fears or hurt is normal.

This does not, nor will it ever define what you can create in this lifetime. You deserve to believe in the best possible outcome because you deserve for your life to feel like the gift it is. You are worthy of having what you desire flow effortlessly to you, and it all begins with believing in what is good, lucky, and abundant when it does enter your life.

Once Mercury enters Libra on Thursday, September 26, you become aware of the new offers and opportunities you will receive. These will all be centered around new beginnings in your career, journey of abundance, education and spirituality. Libra energy often also represents travel for you, which means whether it’s related to work or simply following a dream, your ability to break up your routine and take a chance becomes crucial to manifesting what you desire.

Mercury in Libra will also require teamwork, networking and collaboration. As much as you can often feel safer going about your dreams solo, it doesn’t mean you will need to in this next chapter. Allow yourself to work with others, ask for help, and never underestimate the significance of the right relationship.

3. Cancer

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Start taking action on your dreams, sweet Cancer. Despite there seeming to be recent obstacles or divine tests to see if you were ready for this new chapter, you must continue to persist. This is not the time to put off action for another day or try to ignore where your intuition is leading you.

Instead, it’s time to become familiar with a new part of yourself: one that is bold, courageous, and determined to live the life you are meant to. Because of this, you may find it more beneficial to become more private in what you are pursuing o your dreams.

This doesn’t necessarily mean you are moving in secret, but only that you should be diligent about who you share information with around this time, as you don’t want anyone else’s opinions to interfere with your intuition.

On Sunday, September 29, Mars in Gemini will align with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, creating a balance of thoughtful planning and inspired action. With Saturn in retrograde, you can now have greater perspective over your past decisions and, because of that, possess greater clarity in what direction you should move in.

Mars in Gemini will be the deciding force, as you will feel compelled, on a soul level, to start listening to yourself more deeply and to take a chance on yourself. Try not to get in your head around this time, and don’t overthink or question the previous work that you have done.

This is the time to trust yourself enough to begin where you are now. An entirely different life won’t manifest overnight, but it does happen within each moment you choose to follow the call of your intuition.

This new energy is all about leaving behind the safety and comfort of the life you thought you’d live so you can finally experience the one destined for you all along.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.