3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe On September 23, 2024

On September 23, 2024 three zodiac signs may feel like the universe is testing them in some way. Monday may prove to be difficult, especially for those of us who are heading off to work anticipating a 'showdown.' Astrologically, during the transit of Moon square Saturn, we can't help but see some trying times, as the square aspect makes all that Saturn stands for into some kind of personality quiz.

For three zodiac signs, this may be a rough day on the job; not a day we leave the job or get fired, but one that puts us in opposition with a fellow coworker. It's hard to deal with the inner rage that comes out when egos are put to the test, and we will be seeing much-repressed anger during Moon square Saturn.

And it will feel as though we're being tested; how could we take it any other way? What feels personal is really just a show that the universe is putting on for us, so that we may learn how to rise above our angry state. Three zodiac signs will rise above the tests handed to us on Monday.

Three zodiac signs are being tested by the universe on September 23, 2024.

1. Virgo

How many times have you overheard yourself say those famous words, "I don't care." At least a thousand times a day, Virgo, as you are someone who would LOVE to care less, as caring seems to gobble you whole and spit out the bones. You are tired of being hassled by a coworker, and on September 23, you'll feel the whole thing is some kind of elaborate prank pulled on you by the universe itself.

What you'll see happening during this day's transit, Moon square Saturn, is that you might need to split the difference, meaning, the way you react to this co-worker is extreme; they push your buttons. But by saying you don't care, all you're doing is repressing what you feel.

So, by splitting the difference, you must come up with a plan as to how to handle this antagonistic co-worker. You aren't going any place and neither are they, so you have to stick together. This may feel like a test, but it's one you can rise above, Virgo. You just have to figure out a way.

2. Sagittarius

What you've got going on is that you are presenting in such a way that others cannot understand. You are one hundred percent dedicated to your lifestyle, and others not only can't take it, they have their input to give on the matter and all of what they say is what you expect them to say.

The people in your life bring you the same ol' same ol' as they always have, and it's in direct opposition to what you believe in. There's this sickening default going on, where it's just taken for granted that their way is the real way and that you are just toying around.

That no one takes you seriously, or worse, that someone has the nerve to pity you during Moon square Saturn, is quite comical. What works for you, Sagittarius, is what works for you, and if your people can't understand it, then you either have to keep your business to yourself, or care less about what they say and do.

3. Capricorn

With all you do to improve yourself, the last thing you want to hear is that you're doing it all wrong. Ha. Nobody likes to have their judgment doubted, especially when you've gone so far as to research what you've done and you're now an expert on whatever topic is relevant here.

The universe may be testing you, but...for what? Patience. You've got that. Tolerance? Well, maybe you could work on that a little. The thing is, Capricorn, you're a person who strives for excellence in just about everything you do, but you aren't capable of NOT LISTENING to the choir of monkeys that you call friends.

What feels like a test on September 23, is more along the lines of how Moon square Saturn puts you right in front of the mirror so that you can see where you really could use some improvement. And right about now, it looks like if you want to pass that test, you're going to have to work on your tolerance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.