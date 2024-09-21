3 Zodiac Signs Encounter Good Luck On September 22, 2024

Luck comes to three zodiac signs on Sunday, September 22, and with the astrological transit of Sun trine Pluto in our night sky, we should know that this luck is not a flash in the pan; it's here to stay. Of course, that sounds a little too promising, but what's going on is this: The conditions for the luck we will receive depend on the changes we must make — or no luck.

So, it's a catch. We have to be one of the three zodiac signs, and we have to be willing to change. This is because, during Sun trine Pluto, the focus is on change. The Sun is the brightest star and it's shining a light down on opportunity and willingness. Three zodiac signs will want to participate.

In a way, it all boils down to us. What we decide to do with our lives, what we feel we can tackle when it comes to self-improvement. Pluto always suggests major transformation, and the luck of the Sun shows us that by changing ourselves, as many of us will begin to do on September 22, we will create the luck that will see us through to the end.

Three zodiac signs with good luck on September 22, 2024.

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Between your natural and indomitable spirit and Sun trine Pluto, this day should push you right into the zone for great luck. You are definitely someone that no one can crush; and oh, they've tried, and yet, here you are, still kicking after all this time. You know you're strong and that's why transits like Sun trine Pluto favor you.

What you'll see taking place on this day, September 22, is all about how the universe seems to match your spirit. There are things you want done, and you can't wait around for someone else to make it all happen; Sun trine Pluto inspires you to be the change and this turns out to be a very fortunate move.

While we may call it luck, what it is, is your willful nature coming around to save the day. You can do it all, Aries, and you aren't going to complain either. You are happy to be alive and that, in itself, is one of the luckiest things that can happen to a person.

2. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

What you've discovered recently is that if you are willing to put in the effort to change something in your life, you set up the parameters for real change and it does, indeed, manifest. On September 22, you'll see how this work is just now starting to pay off. You've put in the time, and while you may call what you have now luck it's just you taking your life in the right direction.

During Sun trine Pluto, you'll find that even though you were the odd man out when your friends expressed their doubt on a particular health kick, you stuck with it, and now you're enjoying the benefits of your stamina. You stuck with it, and so, now you're the lucky one.

You followed your gut feeling, and you didn't want to mess with your health, so you did what you felt was best, and now, you're the inspiration of others. Luck is on your side, Cancer, as you are now the person who shows others how fortunate they can be if they pay attention to their health and well-being.

3. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

What you participate in on this day, September 22, is the stuff that dreams are made of. What this means, Scorpio, is that you can see how you're the person who made this good luck happen, and all it started when you decided you wanted to change for the better. You made your desire manifest as good luck.

So it should be, Scorpio. You're working with the energy of Sun trine Pluto on this day, and it backs up any plans you have for further upgrades and changes. You want to get to the root of it all; you strive for health and happiness, and it seems you're on to something big here.

Sun trine Pluto helps to direct your energy towards upkeep; you know that you've hit a lucky patch, but you don't want to let it go, and so that means you'll have to continue holding up this positive energy. Can you do it? You'll have to if you want this luck to last, but think about it: It is possible. Hmmm.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.