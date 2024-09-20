3 Zodiac Signs Break Free From The Past On September 21, 2024

On September 21, 2024, Saturn's role in our lives will be revealed in a surprising but welcomed way. Saturn aligns with the Moon, helping three zodiac signs break free from the past. Not letting go of the past can hold us back, and so many of us live that to this very day. We feel sad over things that cannot be changed, and yet, we can't seem to break free.

This is a problem of our own making, and while we may not have 'asked' for it, we're still the ones holding the key, and that key will turn on September 21 as Saturn reminds us that we cannot go back to undo things and it's time to move on. On Saturday, we break free from the past because it finally feels like the right move to make and our desire for freedom is honest.

Three zodiac signs break free from the past on September 21, 2024.

1. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

There are times when you are proud to be who you are and feel that you are the sum of your experiences. Those experiences were all created in the past, but you've also come to know that not all of these experiences were good or something to be proud of.

While you are a person who takes responsibility for your life, you have seen that if you spend too much time reliving the good old days, you end up feeling spent and dried up; you recognize the need to release the past to move on in health and peace.

You'll be working with some heavy Saturn energy, and it's all good, Taurus. No need to worry here. While change might be scary, you believe it's the key to being able to progress ... or not. You dare to break free from the past because Saturn's influence shows you that the past holds nothing for you anymore. It's OK.

2. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

It's not unusual for you to pick up heavily on Saturn's vibe, as this planet plays a significant role in your zodiac sign's nature. When it comes to the past, you feel most of your life takes place in this section of time. You rarely think about the present, or rather, you always refer to the past.

Your friend Saturn, however, wants you to pay attention to what's going on in your life right now, and you'll feel a powerful pull to stick to the present, as this is where you seem to be doing all of your healing. The healing comes from you letting go of the past and its unending meaning.

This day allows you to feel, for the first time in a while, that you needn't refer to the past if you want to impress people or drum up sympathy. It's an old story, and you want to remove yourself from it. There is no more reason to live in the past; you break free, thankfully.

3. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The past has held you in its clutches for so long that you don't even realize why you can't move on, as you see your friends doing all the time. You've convinced yourself that your way is the only way to go, and while you know that so much of this leads back to your childhood and something that went unfulfilled, you're supposed to look forward, not backward.

Whatever happens during this Saturn transit, you'll know it registers in your psyche as the truth. Get a hold of yourself, Aquarius, as this is becoming a crutch rather than a stroll down Memory Lane.

This day instills in you the idea that you must break free from your past to see any of your dreams come true. You must release your need to blame everything on the past, as this hasn't helped you grow at all, and you know it. This day hits hard and well, and it will have you leaving the past behind in its right place.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.