Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On September 20, 2024

On September 20, 2024 loneliness comes to an end for three zodiac signs. The Taurus Moon aligns with Mars, making us stronger than ever before when it comes to feeling emotion and dealing with it, at the same time. Our daily astrology points out that this is part of the 'big picture for at least three zodiac signs.' If we're to grow and learn, we must take brave steps.

One thing we will learn today is that we need not give so much attention to what we believe is our loneliness. While it's true that all human beings feel lonely at one point or another, we may have a change of heart, as the idea of loneliness, for us, is no longer alluring.

And it's not that it ever was, but we sure did fall into that trap, didn't we? This isn't to invalidate one's feelings of loneliness but to consider that loneliness doesn't have to be our constant companion. On this day, during the Taurus-Mars alignment, we will see a light at the end of the lonely tunnel.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on September 20, 2024.

1. Virgo

The one thing you don't want to be seen as is someone who is filled with self-pity. First of all, there's nothing about you to be pitied, but you do tend to go off at times when you have the chance. So much of what you talk about is how lonely you are. It's at the point where you don't want to hear your voice.

The twist is that you will get so sick of complaining about loneliness that you'll convince yourself that you no longer feel that way. And the odd part is that it works. You can use that Taurus-Mars alignment to get out of that funk and back into the light.

Because there's a Taurus Moon, your power of conviction is super strong, Virgo, and you can get yourself out of any difficult situation. Loneliness almost feels excessive, and you may find that you can control it. With the help of the Taurus-Mars alignment, you control it out the door.

2. Libra

Rather than sink into despair on Friday, you, Libra, will try something new, and it's called 'having hope.' If hope springs eternal, as they say, then hope will make a comeback in your life as of the Taurus-Mars alignment that's taking place on this day.

You have felt lonely. Lonely to the point of sadness. You enjoy your life and love to be alone, but the truth is, sometimes it gets to you. On Friday, it gets to you, but it also has you wanting more; you want to be rid of this nagging feeling of loneliness, and somehow, Libra, you can swing that.

You've known all your life that if you put your mind to something, you can achieve it, so why not achieve the end of loneliness? Done deal. You can and will because you have decided to stand alone, knowing that all is well in your world. Loneliness evaporates.

3. Scorpio

You don't even like to admit that you feel lonely, and the worst thing about it is that you pretend that everything is OK when you're with friends. Even though you feel alone in a crowded room, you still play it off like you love life, which is the best. Truth: you're lonely, and you want out of it.

During the Taurus-Mars alignment, you will understand that this one is up to you, and that might mean you need to reach out to someone for help. It's OK to consider therapy or counseling that allows you to see this as a positive experience — one you can grow from.

Even a friend can change things for you, Scorpio, but to do so, you need to admit what you're feeling rather than hide it. People can tell that you are feeling down, and that has you acting even harder to convince them you're not. You feel at peace. You will reach out for help and slowly but surely come out from under that rock of loneliness.

