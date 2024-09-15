The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On September 16, 2024

On Monday, September 16, we may find that we're feeling very adamant about something and that we need to get it done. Four zodiac signs are set to receive an important message from the universe thanks to the Moon trine Mars revving up our engines.

The four zodiac signs will interpret the day's message differently, but the idea remains the same. We need to accomplish something, and with Mars's positive power behind us, we will stop at nothing to achieve what we have set out to do. This is a day of accomplishment and, depending on how you look at it, victory.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on September 16, 2024.

1. Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

It's Monday, September 16 and you woke up feeling scrappy. You want to tackle the big problems on this day and you want them done and out of your way. You can't shake this feeling that you're supposed to figure out something, and once you do, it's going to be smooth sailing ... and you'd be right.

The universe is lighting a fire beneath you, and you feel it; you want to move, shake, get things done, and feel that the entire cosmos is on your side. During Moon trine Mars, it's hard for a fire sign like you to deny the feeling of power, and you are going to use that power for good, that's for sure.

The best part about this day is that you feel supported; you feel as though the universe is working with you to make sure you get what you need to do done. You've got a lot on your plate and want to keep up that positive, creative energy. It's all going to work out, Aries ... trust in that one.

2. Taurus

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

When you get something in your head, you don't leave it alone. You tug on it until you figure out what to do with it. On September 16, you'll pull out all the stops to realize what's on your mind. You are bound for manifestation. You want something, and you want it now.

Because you've got this super powerful transit, Moon trine Mars, at your side, you may feel you can accomplish much now, and you'd be correct. The universe wants you to know that you can't keep it in your head forever. It would be best if you put your energy towards making it real. 'Realization.'

What you've been fantasizing about is something the universe wants you to take seriously, and considering your fantasy is not farfetched, you might as well make this Day One of your pursuits. Everything about this day tells you to go for it, so...go for it, Taurus. Make it your own.

3. Leo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

As you see it, you're now approaching the 'end' of the year, even though we're pretty far from it. Still, there are things you've wanted to accomplish by now that you haven't, and so much of it has to do with finding inspiration or giving in to your laziness.

Laziness was virtually impossible to feel on September 16 because we'd got Moon trine Mars in our midst, and this was all about power and energy. And for someone like you, Leo, Mars energy pumps you up. You are clearheaded and focused; you know what you want and how to make it real.

The universe is delivering the movement message to you now, and you pick up on it and act. The days of laziness are now a thing of the past. If you want to achieve your dream, you had better get on it, Leo. You know what to do.

4. Sagittarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

There's an important message waiting for you, and to receive it, you simply have to be there with an open heart and mind. This should be easy enough for you, Sagittarius, as this kind of optimistic openness is second nature for you. So, get ready 'cause here it comes.

September 16 brings you the idea that 'things get better.' Yes, it's true, and you will come to know this as your mantra during the Moon's trine to Mars because you are strong enough to make whatever went wrong right again and brave enough to maintain that kind of good energy.

Because of Moon trine Mars, you can remember that you're not just a regular ol' nice person but a fearless warrior when you need to be, and the person you'll be fighting for on this day is yourself. If you insist that life can only get better for you in the way that only a Mars transit can make a person feel, guess what? It gets better for you. Huzzah!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.