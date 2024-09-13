3 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed With Good Fortune On September 14, 2024

On September 14, 2024, some of the zodiac signs will see good fortune come this way. It's time to feel good about what we've just completed, as this Saturday reveals that we made the right choice. During today's astrological readout, we see that the Moon is conjunct to Pluto, which automatically denotes change and transformation. Working with the power of transformation gives three zodiac signs a green light to make the right move. By taking a chance and going for the good, we end up catching the eye of the universe, who in turn, rewards us with good fortune.

It feels like a blessing because it seemingly comes from out of nowhere, yet if we look at our lives, we can see that we did this and set it up. We may be humble about putting this good fortune into motion, but all we're doing is acting accordingly with the universal ebb and flow.

Three zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune on September 14, 2024.

1. Libra

While Moon conjunct Pluto is the transit of the day, you, Libra, can know that what you've been working on is now due for success. This good fortune is not spur of the moment, however, you worked hard, and you will find that so much of your good fortune has to do with the idea of being able to adapt.

You've needed personal transformation for a while, and you know it. It hasn't always been easy for you to admit, but the change you've needed is the change that could affect your whole life. Now, during Moon conjunct Pluto, you accept this. You accept the idea that if you want the good stuff, you will have to make way for it to happen.

This means getting out of your way, too, Libra. This day brings about both the idea of admitting to what needs change and then changing it. This allows positive energy flow in your body and your daily life. Let the life force flow. It's time.

2. Scorpio

What makes you feel so blessed is this constant feeling of well-being that accompanies you throughout the day. You also note that, if you can feel this good, then why not tomorrow ... or the next, and the next? You're doing something right, Scorpio, and you're just starting to catch on. With the Moon conjunct Pluto, you feel very much at home with the idea of transformation. You'll see that with every effort you make, something positive takes place. You are working hard to improve your life, and your environment is reacting to your positive efforts.

What starts as a blessing turns into a lesson in transforming your life so that you can live in bliss. You are tired of feeling hopeless, helpless, and down. Fortune turns around for you and lets you believe in a worthwhile future filled with good fortune.

3. Sagittarius

You are blessed, Sagittarius; it all makes sense to you. You've been doing the bodywork needed to create optimum and radiant health, and it's starting to pay off. This is the blessing you've given yourself, and it's working.

Things look different to you, and that is because, during the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto, you can see how far you've come. You are your witness, Sagittarius; you can stand back and notice how far you've come, and it pleases you to think you did the right thing by yourself.

While you don't know exactly where you're going, you do know this: it won't be boring. You are ready and able to work with whatever comes your way, and your strength and fortitude are part of what you've given yourself, due to disciplined action and dedication to health and well-being.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.