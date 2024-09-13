4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, horoscopes brings us a perfect day, filled with hopeful signs from the universe of good things to come. This day favors those who believe in themselves; astrologically, we've got the Aquarius Moon to bolster that idea.

Four zodiac signs will feel as if the universe is speaking directly to them, and so much of this is based on what we believe we are worth. This value that we see in ourselves acts as a magnet for universal support, and we will receive signs on this day letting us know how we should proceed.

We believe in ourselves. Therefore, we are worthy of greatness. September 14 shows us through signs and hints that we can make something great of ourselves.

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on September 14, 2024.

1. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You will prove to yourself that you have great value, and you are picking up on the universal signs around you. Something happens on this day that makes you see very clearly. You've needed this clarity of vision, as you know it's going to help you improve.

Because your astrological chart shows you how the Aquarius Moon stimulates your creative juices, you will find that you're able to act on those impulses in ways that end up both productive and meaningful. In other words, expect to create something beautiful Taurus.

Also, expect to take pride in what you do, as the Aquarius Moon is all for self-expression and the kind of pride one should have when one does something wonderful. This is no small feat, Taurud. You have crossed the border between lack of confidence and creative genius; it's time to rock.

2. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

If there's a sign to pick up — you admitting to yourself that not only do you need change, but that you need to trust that doing things your way is perfectly right for you. During the Aquarius Moon, it's all about owning who you are and what you want.

This is not the time to fold before the opinions of others; the Aquarius Moon is here to encourage you to take a stand and do things your way. You know what you want, Leo. Don't let the power of suggestion get to you, as you may run into the occasional naysayer here or there on this day.

Yes, you can make others jealous because you are talented and capable, but that's their problem, and they will have to deal with it. This is mentioned because sometimes you dull your shine so that others don't feel bad about not shining as brightly as you do. Just ... shine, Leo. Don't worry about others.

3. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You are always looking for signs because you like to think that the universe has your back, and how could it not during the Aquarius Moon? You're in good luck this Saturday, Aquarius, as the signs and affirmations you're looking for appear in exciting and telling ways.

There's someone you like who never leaves your mind, and you've wanted to know how they feel about you for a long time. While it would seem obvious that all you have to do is ask them, you know it's not that easy, as they are not readily available in this way.

What you'll pick up on during the Aquarius Moon is that they are aware of you and that they, too, wish to reach out to you. The signs will be obvious, and you won't be able to misinterpret them. This is all very good, showing that this relationship takes shape.

4. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Time moves on, and so do you, Pisces, and what you'll be seeing that time feels much better when you don't fight the process. The better option for you is to accept that we all get old, and this is OK.

Alright, you probably didn't think this was coming, but you'll find that during the Aquarius Moon, stuff like thinking about aging isn't as dark as society makes it out to be. You'll feel liberated by something you see on this day, as it will instill a sense of joy in you.

The sign you'll receive at this point is the one that tells you to accept who you are, as you are, at the age you are — no matter what age that is. This is a day of radical self-acceptance, and once you get it, as you will, you'll start to enjoy your life. The signs are everywhere; all you have to do is look.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.