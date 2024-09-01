3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Heal From Heartache On September 2, 2024

On September 2, 2024, three zodiac signs will come to know what it's like to finally and unequivocally overcome the past and heal from a heartache that we all know has lasted too long. The day's astrology shows us that we've got a New Moon in Virgo, and that's nothing to shrug off; this is a powerful transit and it radiates healing energy.

Here we have a situation where the cosmos hands us a choice and one that is very obvious to us when we recognize it. That choice is the one that offers us heartache, ad infinitum, or healing once and for all. Three zodiac signs make the wise choice and opt for healing. Much better!

Advertisement

We will examine our lives and realize how we have a degree of control over them. We can control how we perceive our pain and whether or not any of it is worth maintaining. We'll find that the heartache that rules our lives is not worth all that much, and as the New Moon gives us a choice, we choose the option that will bring us healing.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs overcome the past & heal from heartache on September 2, 2024

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Oh, the past. What a drag it can be, and you know this all too well, Aries. You have spent a lifetime trying to escape the clutches of a past that continuously haunts you, and quite frankly, you are very tired of being its slave. You want freedom from the past; the only way to liberate yourself is to do it.

During the New Moon in Virgo, you will see that, if this is to make sense, then it will have to take effort. You need to look at what holds you back and see it in total honesty. Are you the one who is not letting go, or is there some external force that keeps you bound?

Advertisement

You are the only one who can release you, Aries, and you know it. Not only that, but Aries' personality is about letting go of the past once and for all. On Monday, you leave the past behind, as it has now become worthless to you. Go, Aries!

2. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

When you think about the past, you link it directly to heartache and the fact that it is still with you; well, it's not something that pleases you too much. The logic of it all escapes you, as you aren't in pain over that one person anymore, so then why do you still feel heartache?

Well, for starters, you begin to identify with the pain, meaning that you start to build yourself as a person who is always feeling heartbroken, and you get used to it, as we do. It happens, Scorpio; we start to think we are our problems, not simply the ones who witness them.

What changes on September 2, is that we've got the New Moon in Virgo to come to our rescue, and in your case, it comes through with flying colors. This is the day you recognize that the past and the heartbreak it comes with no longer have a place in your life. This is your day of liberation. Welcome in!

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You never ever, ever thought you'd overcome heartache and the idea of letting go of your past is just a non-starter. You've become a living example of what it's like to be stuck, and you haven't noticed this until this day, during the New Moon in Virgo.

What you're looking at, Aquarius, is the idea of real change brought on by none other than yourself. Perhaps someone in your life has said something to you, implying that the pain you feel is unnecessary. While their opinion sounds callous, you can't help but feel there's a suggestion in all of this; maybe it is time to let go of the past.

Advertisement

Because the New Moon in Virgo is the kind of transit that allows you to see the point of it all intelligently, you can grasp what it is you have to do to move on. You want to get over the past and the heartache, and so, you do it, as you've come to grasp that the past is keeping you down intellectually.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.