The New Moon in Virgo is prominent on this day, September 2, 2024, and what this means for four zodiac signs: if we stay open, we may receive guidance from the universe. Because we're looking at a New Moon, we're looking at a state of pure receptivity; the Moon is not yet visible to us; it's in its pure potential phase.

While in Virgo, the New Moon stimulates our need for order, reason, and balance. Four zodiac signs will make us feel particularly open to whatever the universe prepares for us because we have been looking for signs for a while, if we can admit it.

We want that confirmation that we're on the right track, and if not, which direction should we go? We will finally receive that sign during the New Moon in Virgo and know what it means.

4 Zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on September 2, 2024

1. Gemini

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

You may not have seen this coming, but you will be able to understand something in your life differently. What this means is that the sign from the universe that you will receive on this day is the one that is telling you to change courses.

You likely do not want to change anything, let alone courses, but you'll find that all it takes is a shift in perspective to see the light. During the New Moon in Virgo, you'll see something that will change your point of view, and it will be for the better.

This sign comes to you as a difference of opinion you never saw as something you could relate to. And yet, this Monday brings you an opportunity to do something radical. When you do it, when you get involved, you'll see that this new perspective may just lead you to great success.

2. Virgo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

It's easy enough for you to accept the vibe that comes with a New Moon in Virgo, and it's even easier for you to understand that this day comes with signs and signals for you, coming directly from the universe itself. You are open to this and ready for whatever comes your way.

So much of your openness exists because, over the years, you've learned that it's best not to stay stuck in an opinion. You've lost out due to this rigidity and no longer wish to remain in one place. On September 2, you'll see that you can walk into a place of good fortune if you promise to change to meet the times.

The universe lets you know in a pronounced way, during the New Moon in Virgo, that you are just as much a part of everything as you want to be, meaning that this life is yours to change or to remain the same with. You know that you'd like change and might as well start on this new day, September 2, 2024.

3. Scorpio

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

If a direction is what you've been looking for, you'll find that the universe is right there, ready, willing, and able to show you a sign that might point you in the right direction, Scorpio. Things are looking good for you lately, and you don't want that feeling to dissipate; you want more, and during the New Moon in Virgo, you'll find a way to make it all yours.

What this day, September 2, instills in you is a sense of fearlessness; Virgo's energy lets you feel as though you've been right about something all along, and this is the perfect time for the universe to step in and show you that it's a good idea to follow that instinct.

This second day of the new month brings you hope and promise; you feel you can find signs of positivity in just about everything you do, and you predict that this entire month will reward you simply because this day goes so well for you. It sets up the month, and you feel great about it all.

4. Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

This day couldn't come quick enough for you, Pisces, as you've been waiting for a sign from the universe telling you that you're on the right track for whatever you're involved with. You have a helper in this department because we've got a New Moon in Virgo.

That means you're not alone in this journey for insight. You know change is needed, but you haven't been entirely sure how it should look or what you should do to make it happen. You'll receive a sign from the universe telling you what you need to know.

All of it works out for you, Pisces and so much of it shows us unexpectedly and in a very positive manner. There is nothing to fear now, as this day sets up the rest of the month for you. What you accomplish on this day is a magnet for positive energy in the coming days. Nice work!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.