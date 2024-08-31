Welcome to the first of September and the promise of a really good day for at least three zodiac signs. We're looking at an astrological report here that speaks of a Uranus retrograde happening at the same time as the Pluto is in Capricorn. If we do the math here, what we find is that this day, September 1, is a day of pay-offs — and we're not talking about the shady kind.

This is the day when three zodiac signs learn that all of their hard work and discipline finally pay off, and while it may be shocking to us at first, we'll go with the flow on this one because we knew it was coming. What's really kicking the trick in is Pluto in Capricorn.

During Pluto in Capricorn, we are so focused on work, that we don't even realize how excellent we've become at what we do, so much so that by the time September 1 rolls around, when we see how appreciative people are towards us for doing such brilliant work, we get a little laugh over the whole thing. This day is both pleasant and lucrative.

Hard work finally pays off for 3 zodiac signs on September 1, 2024

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Of all the signs, you are one of the most intense when it comes to doing your work and creating an environment of excellence for yourself. You work with purpose: you want to get paid. You aren't doing anyone any favors, but you are most certainly the right person for the job; you deserve the reward you're about to receive.

On Sunday, September 1, you'll see that because of Pluto in Capricorn, things in your life are about to change for the very, very good. You want it to be known that you are a force of nature, and the reality is, Aries, everyone knows this already. What you didn't know was that this was the first day of your grand payoff.

What that means is that you have been recognized, Aries, and that your years of hard work will finally be rewarded on this day. It may be a Sunday, but this is the day that opens up the floodgates when it comes to your hard work paying off. This is a very lucky and lucrative day for you.

2. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You've been feeling as though no matter what you do, you still don't get the recognition that you feel you deserve. You are incredibly talented at what you do, Gemini, and so far, you feel as though all you do is give, give, give with very little recompense. That all changes on September 1, so hang in there.

What you're looking at during the New Moon, is the chance to flip your luck on its ear, so to speak, and because you are brave enough to speak up and take that chance, you end up with much more than you thought you would, in fact, this is the day that turns heads in your favor.

You did this, Gemini! You are the one who puts yourself in the view of those who can reward you, and it seems that all they really needed was a reminder of who you are and what you're worth. By standing up for yourself on this day, you set the gears in motion for success. Your hard work finally pays off on September 1, 2024.

3. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

This New Moon is not only in Virgo, but is also in alignment with your home planet, Jupiter, and with all of this in mind, what you'll see on September 1, is great good luck and much success. You have chosen to go for it, rather than to hang back and see what happens if you let fate run its course.

On this day, you take the reins and steer your fate in the direction of success, and Sagittarius, you do it because the New Moon energy makes you feel as though you have a choice. And because you believe this, you literally create a choice for yourself, and in your case, you choose success.

You are fearless and strong, and you have worked way too hard to not reap the rewards of great success at the end of the day. On this particular day, you'll see that all you've done, all you've put your heart and soul into is now something you can call success. And Sagittarius, it feels so good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.