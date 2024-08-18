5 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On August 19, 2024

A beautiful day is upon us, but also one that urges us to love and receive love equally. That's the message for Monday, August 19, 2024. Just remember: Monday may be a work day, but it's also the moon's day and will always have something to do with the heart and emotions. Especially since August 19 is also the day of a Supermoon in Aquarius.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. But the rest are urged to lean into the moon magic too!

Speaking of the moon, this Full Moon in Aquarius is also called a supermoon because the moon is significantly closer to the Earth and is at the perigee point. So do make some time to gaze up into the sky and take in the beauty of such a fine moon! It's also a Blue Moon — the fourth full moon in a season instead of the regular three.

We also have Mercury Retrograde in Leo conjunct Sun in Leo standing out as a beneficial force on this day. As with all retrogrades, the message is to slow down and reflect. And what better day to do so than on a full moon day? Thinking about your plans for yourself and your future is a starting point. You can then ponder on whatever your heart wants to. Now, here are the horoscopes for Virgo, Scorpio, Aries, Pisces, and Leo.

Five zodiac signs with beautiful horoscopes on August 19, 2024.

1. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The best zodiac sign for Virgos to work with are other Virgos.

The best time of the day for Vigo is 10 pm.

Virgo, the energy on Monday for you is all about juggling what's really important to you and not allowing yourself to get distracted by what's not. You can channel your blessings this way and find exactly what you need. It's a full moon day, after all!

Also, now's the perfect time to update your eating habits by introducing a healthy drink into your daily life. Whether it's a gut cleanse drink like ginger and lemon juice or something that helps you build strength, like a protein smoothie, it's your call based on what you desire.

2. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The best zodiac sign for Scorpio to work with is another Scorpio.

The best time of the day for Scorpio is 11 am.

Scorpio, the time has come for you to take a stand for yourself and trust your intuition. You are very close to achieving all that you want, and this full moon day will help you push forward even further. Don't let doubts hold you back! You have the cosmic forces rooting for you.

Also, if you have been thinking of getting a tattoo, now's the time to do so. Just make sure the symbolism truly means something to you. Some of you may want to use this as a manifestation ritual too or a rite of passage into a new world.

3. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The best zodiac signs for Aries to work with are Virgo and other Aries.

The best time of the day for Aries is 12 pm.

Aries, you will shine so bright on Monday that no one can dethrone you! That's your blessing. Just make sure to keep self-doubts and negative self-talk in check. Now's not the time to spiral out of hand and drop the ball. Now's the time to recognize that you won't drop the ball because you are capable.

Also, if the travel bug has been biting you lately, book a vacation for yourself (with or without your loved ones). It can even be a solo hike to the top of a local hill. Whatever gets you out of your comfort zone and in sync with the world is good.

4. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The best zodiac signs for Pisces to work with are Virgo and other Pisces.

The best time of the day for Pisces is 12 pm.

Pisces, let your mischievous side come out and play! It will unlock your blessings on Monday. (Hey, that rhymed!) That's the silly kind of energy we are dealing with here for you. No censoring is allowed! You will inspire yourself and come up with the best ideas when you just go with the flow.

You are also encouraged to manage your finances more carefully. Guard rails often lead to greater creativity, and the same applies to modifying your budget according to your long-term needs. How else will you tap into the bigger opportunities in store for you in the future?

5. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best time of the day: 10-11 AM

Leo, stand your ground. It may be an Aquarius Full Moon, but that doesn't mean you should allow the opposition to bulldoze you. The firmer you are, the easier it will be for you to unlock your blessings. Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius will try to influence you too (negatively), but that too is your challenge to overcome. All good things to those who don't give up!

Your artistic side is definitely being highlighted here. So don't second-guess your talent. There's always a growth curve and more potential for the future, but that doesn't mean your present capabilities are bleehhgg!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.