Happiness Peaks For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Waning Leo Moon On August 31, 2024

August 31, 2024, signifies a long-awaited ending to a month that brought with it challenges and victories. This day's astrology alludes to the idea that because we have a Waning Crescent Moon, we are now just getting used to it. This, in its way, brings three zodiac signs great relief... and happiness.

There's a feeling of peace in the air. Whatever we did to get ourselves to this place, we have apparently won. We did the right thing and it will be this Saturday that we can relax into that knowledge. We feel great happiness at this time.

Advertisement

The power that comes along with Leo, which is where the Waning Moon is situated at present, is now backing off so that we can enjoy the fruits of our labor — or perhaps the spoils of war. We are now ready to move on into September; we can feel the positive changes coming and we are ready to meet all challenges. We feel peak happiness on this day.

Advertisement

Happiness peaks for three zodiac signs during the waning Leo moon on August 31, 2024

1. Gemini

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

All you know is that it's the last day of the month, and you're feeling mighty fine — better than fine. You're feeling satisfied, and accomplished. You must have done something right during this last month because this last day, which is accompanied by the Waning Moon in Leo is going to give you a feeling of contentment.

You know that September can be just as good, if not better, but right now, you're living in the moment, and all you can tell is that this Saturday, August 31, is a day like no other; you're on Cloud Nine, and you might not even know why.

Advertisement

What you do feel, however, is that you're in luck regarding love and friendships. Whether you are with someone romantically or not, you'll feel all the power that comes along with being in love on this day. It's an oddball transit, but it does the trick to bring about great happiness in someone like you, Gemini.

2. Libra

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You feel great on August 31, and you can't help but think that this is just the beginning of some kind of super-peak happiness for you, as you have only started doing something that's brought up the positive energy in your life. Whatever you're doing, Libra, keep it up.

You are well on your way to figuring out something in your life that, once learned, will never again have to be returned to, which will give you great closure. Because you've got this Waning Moon in Leo energy all around you, you'll feel powerful...but in control. You know what you're doing, that's for sure.

It may be the end of the month, but you cannot help but know in your heart that whatever takes place on this day it's not only going to be great, but it's going to be what sets up your entire month of September. You are definitely on a roll, Libra. Keep up the momentum.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Just knowing that September is right around the corner already makes you feel better as this symbolizes, to you, the beginning of the darker seasons, and as a Sagittarius, you tend to find your power during the latter half of the year. August 31 is a happy day for you because you feel as though everything is now coming into place.

You feel comfortable about where you're at in life right now, and during the Waning Moon in Leo, you'll be able to figure out why you had to go through certain negative experiences, as those were the experiences that got you through to this day.

Advertisement

What this last day brings you is a strong feeling of confidence and the idea that love is in the air. You don't know it for sure, but you get this feeling on this day that you're about to fall in love. You might not even know why, but you're going to go with it. Leo's energy adds to the curiosity, while the Waning Moon keeps it all at a slow burn.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.