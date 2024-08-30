3 Zodiac Signs Change Their Own Lives For The Better On August 31, 2024

On the last day of August, we will be working with the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo so that we may choose to make the changes needed to better our lives.

Astrologically, this soft transit tells us that we need to change but that we don't have to change drastically. We're about to enter the month of September, which, for many, symbolizes the Fall months to come.

We know we need a change at this point, and on August 31, three zodiac signs will recognize that this is as good a day as any to start putting together a plan for the transformation that needs to take place. While the Crescent is in Leo, we feel strongly about what we have to do. However, we will go about it in a soft and easygoing manner.

What's more than likely happening is that for the three zodiac signs, this change has come as a result of much mistake-making and error; we know what went wrong, and we are now here to make it better. The Waning Crescent in Leo helps us get where we want to go.

Three zodiac signs change their own lives for the better on August 31, 2024

1. Aries

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

You have spent ample time figuring out how to proceed in the upcoming months, and one thing you've found is that if you're able to get things accomplished on your own, then you've got a very good chance of reaching success. What you're starting to understand, Aries, is that you are a true winner, but you need to follow the beat of your drum.

During the Waning Crescent in Leo, which falls on August 31, you will see that you've been right about several things others doubted. You aren't here to rub their mistakes in their faces but to acknowledge that you are on to something.

One thing leads to another, and you will find that this is the first day that brings about change in your life. You will know that the changes you've undergone are there to make your life better, and you look forward to all that September will bring you, Aries.

2. Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

What August 31, 2024, brings you is a cool-down phase regarding your power. You've been drumming up a lot of energy in the last few weeks, and while you have a direction and a focus for all of this energy, it's time to master it and work the precision.

This means that you are about to make life better for yourself, and because you've got this easy-going power of a Waning Crescent in Leo on your side, you can now see things less seriously. Getting here was difficult, but now you are here, and this is the first day you know what to do with what you've got.

Because the Moon is waning, your energy is now cooling down to a place where you can finally work with it. You see the coming month as when you put all your work into practice. The whole purpose is to improve your life and now you see that this is all very, very possible.

3. Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

As the month ends, so does a particular issue you've had, and just knowing that you'll be walking into September of 2024 with a smile on your face gives you all the confidence you need to know that whatever you've been up to it's working the right way to change your life for the better.

You've taken stock of many things this past month and started to make a list of things you need to eliminate, even behavioral patterns. You want very badly to live a happy life, and to do so, you will have to make some solid changes.

This is all good and very welcome in your world, Pisces. During the Waning Crescent in Leo, you're examining how it all comes together and how your prior efforts are finally starting to pay off in real-life results. This good luck continues for weeks; change is good!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.