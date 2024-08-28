3 Zodiac Signs Find True Love On August 29, 2024

August 29, 2024, Venus enters Libra and trines Pluto, the planet of change, adding excitement to our day. Astrologically, Venus trine Pluto helps us cut through the confusion to find our true love.

Pluto's presence in the charts of these three zodiac signs signifies a need for honesty and realism when it comes to the search for love and romance. We are people who have experience with love, and we no longer want our hearts broken. Therefore, we wish to attract true love as opposed to false love.

While it may sound like a word game, it's far from that, as we are very serious about our feelings. Three zodiac signs will be of the mindset that attracts the right person. We seek and find our true love by looking for the right stuff.

Three zodiac signs find true love on August 29, 2024

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

If true love is something you've been looking for, you might consider yourself to be one of the lucky ones. Venus trine Pluto can steer you in the right direction when finding what you want.

You may not believe in true love, but a part of you feels this is the only kind of love for you. If you've been jaded by experience, you'll be all the more joyous to know that you don't have to remain closed up; love does exist for you in its truest form, and you will find this true love on Thursday.

The fun part is that your true love is already someone you know, so it will be interesting to recognize this truth in them. What all of this does for you is that it makes it easier for you to accept that there is someone in your life who already loves you; you'll come to know them as the one.

2. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Here, you have an exciting transit that will work in your favor. You'll see that you can see very clearly; this means that you can see right through another person's lies if they are lying to you. Conversely, you can also appreciate someone's truth. Their truth will look like love. For you.

There is someone who loves you, and while you aren't naturally a skeptical person, you can use that skepticism to discern whether or not a person is being upfront with you. This person who loves you is being honest, and you appreciate it.

You have always loved the idea of having true love, but you've also always known that this person has to prove themselves to you on some level. They will do, and you will recognize them as your true love.

3. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

It's a very nice day for you, Scorpio, as you realize you can set aside your defenses and let life happen. You feel more at ease and less judged on things in your life. This allows you to see people for who they are.

On Thursday, you'll be able to see this one particular person for who they are and who they've always been. You believe that it's time to let them into your life for real. This person has shown you that they are the real deal when it comes to love, and this all makes great sense to you.

You now perceive this person as your true love, and while they had to work hard to prove this to you, there's no going backward now. You believe them, and you want them to stay. You are now ready to admit you've just met your true love. Good luck to you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.