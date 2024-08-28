The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 29, 2024

Wake up. We've got Venus in Libra starting August 29, so Thursday can be an important day for four zodiac signs regarding love and romance. The universe tells us everything to understand what's going on and what we need to do to play our parts correctly.

Because we've got this splendid transit, Venus in Libra, we're looking at how our relationships finally reach a peak in all the right ways. Perhaps even for the first time, we feel that we're working with our partners; something works for us in terms of romance, and it's what we've been waiting for. The important message the universe gives us is that if we want it, we can have a truly spectacular love relationship.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on August 29, 2024.

1. Aries

You'll find yourself in good luck, romantically, Aries. You may even feel as though the universe is playing tricks on you, in so much as just yesterday, your romantic relationship felt like it was on the rocks. And now? It seems to be pretty fantastic.

So, maybe this is all about timing and waiting it out. Maintaining a romantic relationship is hard work, and we all know this. We don't want to see it fade or downgrade into something less than romantic, but in your case, Aries, it feels like you've struck gold.

Hey, you'll take it. You aren't going to argue with the universe when it hands you a transit like Venus in Libra. If this particular transit does the trick for you and your partner, you'll pay close attention so that you can have a repeat performance in the coming days.

2. Taurus

A certain person in your life has a good understanding of each other. So much of this becomes noticeable simply because the transit Venus in Libra is present now. You've got the balance in communication and understanding.

This person is not the love of your life, but they certainly do have a chance at winning your heart if that's what you're up for. It keeps you happy — not necessarily in a relationship, just content with what (or who) you have.

Venus in Libra has a way of making everything seem equal. You aren't arguing with this person because the two of you have understood what exactly this relationship is about. And it may just be about time. They give you the time you need, and you give them the time they need in return. All is well for you during Venus in Libra.

3. Virgo

You could use it, and you'll be very grateful things go as well as they do, especially when your romantic life is concerned. You and your person have been going through a cold spell, and while you both felt it was temporary, Venus in Libra proves to you that you were right.

And so, once again, we learn that everything passes, even the troubles and cold spots found in romantic relationships. The important message is that everything returns to its balanced state, sooner or later, even your romance.

This allows you to smile again, knowing this is only the beginning. You and your partner feel you've gotten past one of the hurdles of a relationship. Because of Venus in Libra, you know in your heart that if something like this comes up again in the future, you'll deal with it as if it's just another day because that's what it is, Virgo.

4. Libra

During Venus in Libra, you feel things are going your way. You are no longer interested in bemoaning your fate; you've gone through a hard experience in love, and you simply want it to level out. And it does. Nothing lasts when it comes to negativity.

You feel positive and lighthearted, Libra, and because the transit of Venus in Libra shows you that you can feel restored and happy once again, you start to feel attractive again. You're just glad to be alive and living through a very interesting period in human history, and this could lead to you falling in love.

Oh yes, it's possible, and so much of that is true because you feel stable, secure, and at ease with who you are. The universe is trying to tell you that not only will everything be OK, but that you're free to fall in love again and that there's nothing to fear.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.