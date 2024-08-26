4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On August 27, 2024

There's a reason why four zodiac signs will feel like they are picking up signs from the universe on Tuesday, August 27, because the day's astrology directs us towards Moon conjunct Mars — and when Mars is involved, things get done.

We might interpret something we see on this day as meant for our eyes only. We need a sign, something to jump-start our psychic energy to put together the solution to a long-standing problem. Whatever the four zodiac signs pick up on this Tuesday, it will be helpful and clarifying for us. We will treat these signs as gifts.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on August 27, 2024.

1. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Moon conjunct Mars lets you know that whatever you need, you'll get it. That isn't as gigantic as it sounds; however, it's more along the lines of you knowing that something in your life is finally going to turn around for you and go the right way. That's not only a relief, that's a gift.

Advertisement

You'll know this is taking place because you'll receive a sign from the universe that tells you just that. It might not be spelled out on the side of a building, but then again, it might be just that. The universe works in mysterious ways, and you're going to see something that might even be considered a miracle in your life.

Because you're working with Mars energy, and that energy happens to be very strong at this time, you'll see how this sign manifests very rapidly. You're not leaving this day without a major change, and you'll look back and realize that you saw the signs before it happened.

2. Libra

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

What you need is the kick in the pants that Moon conjunct Mars is about to give you, and you'll get a real sign of what you need to do on August 27, 2024. What will feel like it came from out of nowhere will strike you as if you exist for this moment. And 'this moment' is about paying attention to the sign that will change your life.

You've asked for help on this one, too, Libra. You have known for a while now that whatever it is that traps you is something you can't handle alone. You've asked the universe to intervene, and on Tuesday, you'll see that with the help of the Moon conjunct with Mars, that intervention is here and plain as the nose on your face.

You asked, and you've received it, and that's how it works in a balanced universe. As a Libra, you can appreciate how nature handles things, and being a part of nature, you are all the more appreciative that the universe has delivered you a very clear sign of what your next move needs to be.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

What you receive, Scorpio, is a surefire sign that you must get your act together. It may be humbling, but this is what you need, and you know it, too. You've been putting something off for so long that you've convinced yourself that maybe this is something you no longer need to pay attention to, and then, the universe knocks on your door with a sign.

This sign tells you that you cannot procrastinate another day, and because the day's transit is Moon conjunct Mars, the universe means business. You have to play your part, and the universe needs you to get involved. You cannot shirk your responsibilities any longer; you have to play the game.

Advertisement

And so, what starts as you rebel and go against the grain gradually turns into you listening to the signs provided to you by the universe and acting on them. This is a day of transformation for you, Scorpio, and you'll be very happy you took advantage of the universal guidance.

4. Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You'd be perfectly happy to ignore the signs provided to you by the universe, as you don't see any reason to do much more than go with the flow, yet, the sign you will receive on August 27 is more important...and you know it. While it's terrific that you have such an easygoing life, there are still things that require your attention.

During Moon conjunct Mars, you will be alerted by those things, Pisces, and you may even feel compelled to pay attention as there's something different about it all, this time around. The sign that flags you down on this day will be the one you see as urgent; you need to make a move, and you need to do it on this day.

But understand this — all of this is positive. You pick up on this, too, and it doesn't threaten you. Sure, you'd like just to kick back and do nothing as things are going smoothly as it is, but this one sign tells you that you need to focus, and by focusing you end up making significant positive changes in your life.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.