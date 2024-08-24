3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Specific Obstacles On August 25, 2024

August 25 will have three zodiac signs wondering why they still haven't overcome certain obstacles in their lives and conclude that there is no good reason to stay stuck like this anymore. Astrologically, we've got Moon conjunct Uranus to stir things up, and what this means is that this may just be the last day we accept certain things in our lives.

We get used to bad habits, so much so that we hardly notice we've got them after a while. One thing leads to another and before we know it, we've harbored a full-blown negative energy habit, and it acts as a real obstacle on our path. We cannot be happy until we rid ourselves of this one last obstacle.

Fortunately, we are strong, brave, and restless; we aren't here to remain in one place, even if we do know that we put ourselves there. Three zodiac signs will look directly into the belly of the beast, and we will overcome that which holds us back—and will continue to do so unless we do something about it.

Three zodiac signs overcome specific obstacles on August 25, 2024.

1. Leo

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé | Canva

The thing with you, Leo, is that you really do approve of yourself, and so when you get into something that doesn't really work well for you or others, you feel annoyed, and you show it. When you get frustrated with yourself, you take it out on other people, and honestly, they have your number, Leo, and they don't appreciate it.

This is an obstacle that you know you need to overcome, and the interesting thing about your sign is that you Leos want very much to be great. It's not just about being the best; you literally do want to be a nice person, a helpful person—someone others can trust and turn to.

On August 25, you'll see that if you can accept that you need a little change here or there, you'll find that everything falls into place very nicely. The obstacle you need to rise above is the one that contains your pride, and during the transit of Moon conjunct Uranus, this will seem like a wise thing to do...and you'll do it.

2. Scorpio

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé | Canva

You don't really like thinking you have obstacles to get over, as you'd like to think of yourself as someone who confronts that which needs to be confronted and gets on with it. Still, that carry-on attitude doesn't seem to work when you want it to, and the obstacle that holds you back stays put.

This means that you are going to have to make the effort to recognize what's blocking you and then do something about it. You've got the transit of Moon conjunct Uranus here with you on Sunday, August 25, and if there were cosmic aid, this would be the transit that helps you put a name on your obstacle.

By knowing what it is that you need to get past, you condition it and make it smaller. If you don't name it, then it remains ephemeral and enormous. During Moon conjunct Uranus, you get to pinpoint what your obstacle really is, and that is how you rid yourself of it.

3. Aquarius

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé | Canva

Right now, what you call an obstacle is really a person, and this person doesn't make you happy. You've tried to be amiable, but this friendship or acquaintanceship with them doesn't seem to be doing anything for you other than to annoy you. You are quite tired of not hearing this person tell you what you want to hear.

They are your obstacle and whether or not they are literally trying to get in your way (they're not trying, they just are in your way) you will feel as though it's time to kiss that person goodbye. You just don't have enough room in your world for this person, and so...they must leave.

August 25 brings you the Moon conjunct Uranus transit, and because Uranus is involved and it's also your ruling planet, you'll do exactly what you want to do in your own uniquely individual way, which means that if you are to get past this one specific obstacle in your life, then you'll do it your way. This person gets on your nerves and well, that's that, then.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.