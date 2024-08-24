4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On August 25, 2024

When we receive blessings from the universe, as we shall on Sunday, August 25, 2024, what's taking place is that the celestial bodies are lined up just so, and their influence upon us is just right. Astrologically, we are experiencing what feels like a blessing due to the presence of Moon square Mercury in the sky.

This transit shows us that we are about to receive some exciting and beneficial information, which could potentially improve our lives for four zodiac signs.

What we might call a blessing is a change of attitude or maybe even a rethinking of an old plan. What we get out of this day is how to make it work. We've got everything we need, and now, with the blessing of Moon square Mercury upon us, we can finally see it through.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on August 25, 2024

1. Gemini

You may, at times, feel as though you've put in way too much effort for very little return, and while this isn't exactly the way you want to think of your life, you can't help but get down on it all simply because you need some good news.

Sunday brings you that good news. You'll feel as though the universe has recognized you and is seeing you for who you are and what you're worth. You'll feel as though you've been blessed as suddenly, you see hope. Transit Moon square Mercury cuts to the chase and lets you know that the action starts now.

So, you don't have to wait another month for results or hope and pray that something comes through for you tomorrow because it's all happening. What happens on this day has lasting qualities that will feel like blessings in the days to come.

2. Leo

With Moon square Mercury leading up the pack, what you'll find taking place is the flow of positive energy, and all of it leads to what you feel is your personal success. There is something you want to achieve, and since you haven't gotten there yet, you've spent too much time wondering when.

When starts on Sunday, and while you might not see it all as a blessing at first, you'll start warming up to that idea shortly, as what you're about to experience can be considered nothing less than a total blessing. You may not initially trust your situation, but that will change, Leo.

It just needs for you to get used to the newness of it all, and once you're there, you'll feel so good about all the work that led to this place. Moon Square Mercury shows you that the message may be curt and quick, but if you get it, you'll be able to use it for years. Your blessing comes in the form of words spoken to you, on this day.

3. Libra

Moon square Mercury cuts right to the chase: you will receive some good news that could change your life. You feel you need a change, and if you are honest with yourself, that change has to be radical. None of this wishy-washy stuff; you need a serious life upgrade.

The news you'll be privy to receive at this time comes to you like a blessing from the universe, and you will recognize it as such. You are interested in what is now required of you and will do your best to live up to this mega-opportunity. Good things are in the works, Libra.

There isn't a single lazy bone in your body; not now, there isn't. You feel as though this blessing is one you need to pay heed to, as well as respect. Things like this don't always happen to you; when they do, you honor them and do your best to meet them. This blessing feels rare; you want to live up to your end of the bargain.

4. Sagittarius

When you receive a blessing from the universe, you don't always see these things as positive; you know that they will end up being positive lessons, but how they present themselves sometimes comes in a tricky situation. During the transit of Moon square Mercury, you'll see that the message you need to hear may come with strings attached.

That's all OK, Sagittarius, and you know it. You've seen your life as a series of blessings that don't always look like gilded fantasies when blessings come your way, especially as they do. It might take a little 'figuring out' before you recognize the golden opportunity you're being handed.

And that's how it's going to look this Sunday. Something absolutely amazing will happen to you, and at first, you might not trust it, as it's that good. Your natural skepticism may come into play, but that's also good, as it's wise to question things of this nature. However, you won't be able to deny the fact that this so-called blessing? It's real. And it's that good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.