Luck Improves On August 24, 2024 For 3 Zodiac Signs

We'll find that we are in the presence of something good this Saturday, August 24, because of the Waning gibbous in Taurus. It appears that the astrology of the day has us falling into some very good luck, and not only will we see how lucky we are, but we'll be able to put that luck to good use.

When we decode Waning gibbous in Taurus, we understand that whatever's been holding us back or keeping us where we are is on the wane. The powers of negativity are subsiding, and we are just now starting to understand that the story has a bright side. Three zodiac signs will notice a noticeable change in their day as our mood improves, as we see that we are releasing ourselves from the negative's hold over us.

While a Taurus transit is generally a positive one, the energy of Taurus is what we'll be getting past on this day. In this case, we refer to laziness, stubborn behavior, and the inability to believe in fresh new starts. We'll get past all of this, as luck is finally on our side.

Luck improves on August 24, 2024, for three zodiac signs.

1. Taurus

You may feel a sense of relief as if the pressure is suddenly off of you. You may have been going through something that felt like it was too much to do, and while you wanted out, you couldn't find a way out until this day arrived.

Because you're looking at a Waning Gibbous in Taurus, it makes sense that you could release yourself from something troubling, and because you'll have success with this, you'll open up a portal in the universe that allows you to receive good luck instead. You made way for the luck to occur, Taurus.

The waning energy of the Taurus Moon shows you that everything happens in its own time. How this applies to you, your day, and your luck improving is all about patience and timing. This is a lesson you get, and it shows you that you are just as in line for good fortune as anyone else.

2. Libra

Saturday, your luck improves. The Waning Gibbous in Taurus shows you that all the heaviness of recent times is finally lightening up. This transit is good for this; it shows us everything is impermanent, even our hard times.

So, Libra, if you've been going through some emotional turmoil, you can more than likely kick back and relax. Your luck is about to improve, and with it comes a new take on the burden you've been carrying along with you. It may just be time to 'take out the trash.'

This Waning Gibbous in Taurus is all about you feeling lighter. Your head doesn't hurt, you don't feel the pressure, and if you look around, it seems that others feel a similar kind of levity; things are just not as bad as you believed them to be. Once you open that door, Libra, you let in all the goodness and positivity available.

3. Sagittarius

Astrologically, you're doing very well, Sagittarius. You've got this Waning Gibbous in Taurus to help you out, and you'll feel that you no longer have to concentrate on all the millions of things that get you down; in fact, you're quite tired of putting that much attention on the negative.

When you make room for the positive and hopeful to come in ... it does. It's as if there's only so much space in your psyche, and if you clog it up with negative thinking, that's all you get to live in. During the Waning Gibbous in Taurus, you see it's OK to lighten up a bit.

And in doing so, you let in happiness. Your luck improves because it doesn't have to fight you to get the attention. You feel light as a feather on Saturday, and you never see yourself returning to that dark, unlucky place again. This could be the start of something amazing for you, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.