3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Relationship Problems Starting August 26 - September 1, 2024

Ceres sets the energetic tone for our weekly horoscopes starting August 26 through September 1, 2024. This little asteroid stations direct in Capricorn on Monday, August 26, increasing your self-worth through self-care. While tending to your needs, be mindful of your partner’s wants, too. Not doing so may fuel relationship problems, but understanding this week's astrology forecast can help three zodiac signs to overcome them.

Venus is at a critical degree in Virgo and opposite Neptune.

Venus will oppose Neptune, so the weekly forecast involves horoscopes with unique relationship challenges for the zodiac signs Pisces, Aries, and Capricorn. Venus is at a critical degree in Virgo, the sign of its enemy, and she will oppose retrograde Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday, August 27. While Venus is moving through the final degree of Virgo, we feel tension.

We may be unwilling to compromise with a lover. Venus, at the Anaretic degree, may affect how you perceive your relationship. Venus opposite Neptune can support negative outlooks in love. You may think your romantic connection will never be what you want it to be. You may take a perfectionist approach to protect your heart, which could cause problems, hurt feelings, and misunderstandings.

Mercury retrograde in Leo ends and enters a shadow period.

Mercury retrograde ends, but we are still in the shadow period through mid-September. Mercury stations direct in Leo on Wednesday, August 28. Since the slightest shift can change things, you may see matters more clearly this week. Mercury direct in Leo can help you to embrace the truth.

You may need to leave your pride and ego at the door. In extremes, during Mercury in Leo, you risk gaslighting your partner. There is a genuine risk of making matters about you and what you want. But, Mercury's best, you can grow and choose a different path and strengthen your relationship. With Mercury, Venus and Ceres featured strongly in our love horoscopes this week, we choose the best path to make a relationship last.

There is always a balancing of needs in a relationship. What you have going on personally can make it hard to be there for your partner in the ways they desire — and vice versa. But in these moments, you have a choice. You can honor the stage your relationship is in instead of making it all about yourself and what you aren’t getting.

Many times, even if you make it all about yourself, it’s not really about what your partner is or isn’t doing. Instead, you may fear what the problems represent based on past relationships and experiences. Just because romantic situations feel difficult this week, that doesn’t mean you can’t pull through them. Apply an extra understanding to secure what you hope will last forever.

Three zodiac signs overcome their relationship problems the week of August 26 - September 1, 2024.

1. Pisces

Dear Pisces, you must stop seeing everything your partner does as a threat to you. As much as you try your best to approach love healthily, it also feels like you’re letting your fears get the best of you. Rather than approaching your relationship with understanding and grace, you are going overboard in trying to make your point.

This won’t be taken well by your partner and may even make them resentful because, at this moment, if they could meet your needs, they would, but currently, there are other factors at play. Just because this time feels challenging doesn’t mean you should start throwing down ultimatums or continually telling them what isn’t working.

As frustrated as you are, time would be better spent with your inner self, focusing on healing, understanding, and realizing that you don’t need to prove your point to anyone — even your romantic partner. Either someone will begin to show up in your life in the ways you need, or they won’t, but right now, your partner needs some grace from you — not petty bitterness.

On Tuesday, August 27, as Venus in Virgo opposes retrograde Neptune in Pisces, you may feel stretched to your limit romantically. You are going through an inner metamorphosis period where you see the balance between your dreams of love and how it is showing up.

While Venus in Virgo can help you become more pragmatic and logical about romance, in this case, it may make you afraid that history is repeating itself. Don’t jump to conclusions or take a defensive stance if your partner genuinely cares for you. If you know, they need time to sort out some situations in their life — think twice about ruining what very well may be what you’ve always wanted.

2. Aries

You’ve had plenty of time to reflect on your romantic life, experiences and beliefs about marriage. Now, you can choose what to do about it. This period of reflection was essential for you to go through, but you may be approaching matters a bit harshly at the moment and not with as much love as you have for this person in your life. While you’ve done your self-reflection work, consider your negotiables and non-negotiables.

If you want a relationship to progress, find a middle ground between what you want and what your partner needs. Whether you’ve sworn off marriage or want to keep your place, focusing on your needs may make your partner feel like you’re not honoring theirs.

Perhaps it’s a situation where traditional marriage is out. Still, maybe a spiritual or personal ceremony to celebrate your love is something you and this person can feel good about. Nothing is impossible, but you do need to take time to find a compromise; otherwise, you will end up pushing away someone who genuinely loves you.

Mercury stations directly in Leo on Wednesday, August 28, so you must be mindful of how you approach conversations with your partner. While Mercury direct may benefit you in many ways, it’s not the energy of working together in a reciprocal way to plan your future.

Instead, you may see everything as a nonnegotiable instead of really listening to your partner. While it’s hard to believe at times, you aren’t always right, Aries, and so if you want this connection to last, you also need to look for ways to make it work.

3. Capricorn

Being able to tap into your most sensitive side is a good thing, dear Capricorn, as long as you can also use that to approach your relationship more healthily. Once asteroid Ceres stations directly in Capricorn on Monday, August 26, you will be more in your feelings, which may also mean you are more likely to feel hurt by your partner. Ceres allows you to become more nurturing and caring with yourself, which usually allows you to embrace your emotional side and even become more vulnerable.

The only issue is that you may do that solely with yourself and close yourself off from your partner in Capricorn. This can bring up feelings of being judged or even criticized by your partner — even if that is not the intention behind their actions. Instead of taking what you feel and acting superior to your partner, or as if you are the only one who has been through a tough process lately, try to create space to share with your partner rather than only caring about how you feel.

While you are trying to implement all that has recently come up for you, it’s essential not to be the one who is being overly judgmental in your relationship. Just because you’re experiencing a greater connection to your emotional side doesn’t mean you need to project that onto your partner.

This can be the beginning of a new way of relating with one another, but you first need to let your guard down and be willing to talk about how you’re feeling and hear what your partner might want to share. In this case, your partner still loves you very much and wants to build a life with you, but if you keep pushing them away, then one day, they may just leave.

