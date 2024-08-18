You work hard, and so do I, and on August 19, 2024, we want to at least know that whomever it is that we work for and with appreciates our efforts. For three zodiac signs, it looks like the daily astrology points us in the direction of Jupiter square Saturn, regarding how our hard work is received and how this day shows us that we have been appreciated all along.

We don't mind doing favors for people, and we don't need recompense for being kind or showing up to help, but we do have a goal in mind with our work: to get paid. We know when we're being taken advantage of; however, we don't know that this Monday, all that hard work will finally pay off.

The idea that this is a surprise makes it all the more enjoyable. This could come in the form of a promotion at work, an advantage in the field one works or studies in, or a raise that feels significant and lets us know we are appreciated for the work we do.

Hard Work Finally Pays Off For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 19, 2024

1. Taurus

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You know that it doesn't come easy, and if anyone does the hard labor, it's you, Taurus, as you know that it's only by putting in the work that you'll get the financial reward you deserve. And oh, how you work so much that you tend to wonder where it's all going. Is this worth it?

Questions like this are quickly brushed aside in your world, and on August 19, during the transit of Jupiter square Saturn, you'll see that while nothing comes easy, it certainly doesn't mean that you won't eventually see a great payoff. That is where this day changes everything.

You were looking into the distant future for results, and yet, it seems that results have found you here and now, and Monday will provide you with more than hope for the future. This day has the power of Jupiter square Saturn behind it, and in your world, it brings you success in the now. Have a nice day!

2. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You have done so much work in your life that you've wondered if you'll ever see a true payoff. You've worked for free, and you've worked for good money, and all you feel right now is that all you do is work, work, work. So, when's it all going to pay off? Well, Sagittarius, you might consider August 19 to be the day it all shows up for you.

What's going on is that during the transit of Jupiter square Saturn, you're able to see past your depressed feelings of 'not being appreciated,' and because of that, you can make room in your universe for success. Rather than constantly complaining, you are now free to 'just exist,' and ironically, this opens the gates to financial reward.

So, in a way, the key here is to let go. Let go of wanting that reward, thinking you've been forgotten, and letting go of that nagging feeling that you've been left out. You haven't, and Jupiter square Saturn makes sure you understand this. Your hard work will be paid off.

3. Capricorn

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Saturn energy only reminds you that you work so hard and nobody seems to notice. That's why when you get the transit of Jupiter square Saturn on your side, you're able to flip that feeling over into something very positive. What happens on August 19, is a change of heart; your attitude has changed and you are now ready to accept the rewards that are owed to you.

What you know is that you won't give up and that you never have given up on anything in your life. You are strictly dedicated and even if you aren't matched financially, you continue. All that changes on Monday, as the Jupiter square Saturn transit shows you that you've been noticed.

And Capricorn, this doesn't stop here. You can not only rely on the fact that all of your hard work is going to pay off; you can know that the future looks pretty dang good, too, in terms of how much you are appreciated and compensated for, in the days to come. It's all good, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.