Luck Improves For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, brings us a Full Moon in Aquarius, and along with this transit comes luck. This day's astrology shows us what can happen when a Full Moon comes to town for three zodiac signs and how we can extend that luck so that it works well in our lives now and for days to come.

It is during the Full Moon that we realize our dreams or not. This transit shows us that whatever we've been desiring, it will either come through for us or show us in bold terms that it won't take place. Fortunately, for three zodiac signs, this day brings fruition; we get what we want, and we are lucky for it.

August 19 brings us more than a Full Moon in Aquarius, though. It helps us to improve our situations by thinking about things properly. We may find that we are in luck during this time, but it's not just luck; it's the idea that we can expand on that luck, make it grow, and improve upon it. This day is all about pure potential and positive energy.

Luck improves for these three zodiac signs on August 19, 2024.

1. Leo

R-Designs Criativos, Science Photo Library | Canva Pro

When you wish upon a star, you happen to wish on the Full Moon in Aquarius, Leo, because with you, it's always 'go big or go home.' That's just how it rolls in your world, and the more, the merrier, as they say. Your luck is about to improve, and who are you to say 'no?'

Yes is the active word here, and you'll be saying lots of "yes" to the luck that seems to be pouring in on this day. Whatever you did, you did something right, and now it's paying you back. Because this lunation is a Full Moon in Aquarius, you get to think about what you did to come into such good luck — and you'll remember exactly how it all happened.

So, you played a role in causing great good luck to come your way, and if you pay close attention to what you did, you might be able to give yourself a repeat performance in the future. All is well in your world, Leo, and Monday will be memorable.

2. Virgo

R-Designs Criativos, Science Photo Library | Canva Pro

You don't always believe it until you see it, so when your luck improves in some very obvious ways on Monday, you won't complain because it is real, but it will continue for a long while after. You've hit the jackpot (and hopefully, that will be literal!).

Whatever you've been doing lately, you've come into the good graces of the Full Moon in Aquarius, and what this does for you is that it summons up all of your good intentions and brings forth great results. You will have good luck on this day and be very grateful that you were open to it.

So, you were in the right place at the right time, and as it always goes with Full Moon energy, it's overwhelming and extraordinary. Because it all works out in a very positive way, you may just find that this leans towards the financial aspect, as in a windfall. Who knows. Anything is possible during the Full Moon in Aquarius.

3. Libra

R-Designs Criativos, Science Photo Library | Canva Pro

You could go for a bout of good luck, as you've felt things aren't really on your side, lately. Untrue, Libra! But still, you're entitled to your feelings. What you've been going through is a bit of a sad phase, and while it's not eating you alive, something got you down in the dumps.

Because you are someone who looks up to the sky to chuck a prayer heavenwards, you'll see the big Full Moon in Aquarius this evening, and you'll find that your mood is suddenly lifted. That's all it takes for you, Libra. A shift in attitude can open up the universal gates of luck.

So, don't be surprised if you can see things start to go your way. Life is good, and you know it. The luck you experience feels like freedom; you're not as stressed as you were before; in fact, you feel hopeful and alive again. Good for you! This is going to work out, after all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.