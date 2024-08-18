Life Drastically Improves For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 19, 2024

If you've ever felt as though the only kind of improvement you need is the drastic kind, then you can count on the day's horoscopes for August 19, 2024, as a solid example as change is about to take place in a big way. Our astrology forecast points out the transit of Sun square Uranus, and this cosmic event is here to stir things up ... for sure.

To get to the 'drastic improvement' part of the day, we must admit that things must radically change. This, in itself, is massive for some, and we'll find that three zodiac signs can take that deep look into ourselves and that we are ready to uproot the weeds and start planting afresh.

We need 'fresh.' We need new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new and realistic plans to set our goals on so that we have somewhere to go with all of this great positive thinking. We want to change our lives, and we want the best, and we will implement that drastic improvement pronto.

Life drastically improves for three zodiac signs on August 19, 2024.

1. Aries

Here's an important day for you, Aries, as this is the day that helps you get in touch with your 'weird' side. You know you have your quirks, and you know that, in your way, those quirks of yours can be quite charming. The only problem is that you've 'dumbed' them down for the sake of others so that you don't come across as 'too' different.

However, you make good use of Sun square Uranus. You will 'own' your unique viewpoints and use them to drastically improve your life. How is such a thing done, you ask? Well, by owning who you are, you can stop judging yourself so harshly. As soon as you feel the freedom involved with that, your whole life will open up, and all will feel very promising and positive. You are unique and rare — and it shows!

2. Cancer

You have wanted to change how you do and approach certain topics in your life, and you feel that it's now or never when it comes to putting your back into it. You'll see that this Monday is the best day to get into a transformative state of mind, and you'll be supported by Sun square Uranus.

You get to reflect upon all your good and interesting qualities. While you aren't going to get a 'big head' during this reflection, you will come to a new understanding of yourself; you're not that bad after all, Cancer. You're kind of great when you think about it.

All it takes for you to make a drastic change in your life is the belief that you've got it in you — the stamina, beauty, character, intelligence, and sensitivity. Believing in your unique self helps set the motion, and you'll find that this day brings new and positive beginnings.

3. Aquarius

The only reason you haven't made any super drastic changes in your life so far is because, so far, so good. You haven't seen any reason to get yourself out of the routine you've been in, and if it works for you, then it's nobody's business what you do. This is also what makes you a character, a uniquely different person.

However, you may want to check yourself and see if you're being honest with yourself about 'not' needing to make any major changes. If you think about it, no doubt something will come into your mind, and once it does ... stand back. Major changes to come.

This is where you start getting into it. You've got the power of Sun square Uranus behind you, and while you won't change everything in your life, you can use an overhaul for certain things. Let the renovations begin!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.