4 Zodiac Signs Experience Unexpected Fortune On August 18, 2024

If ever there were a planet that could represent the idea of unexpected good fortune, it would be Mercury, and on August 18, we're looking right at it in the form of Sun conjunct Mercury. Our daily horoscope suggests that this experience is unexpected for four zodiac signs and could change how we live our lives. It's 'that' big.

And what makes it 'that big' has to do with the fact that this is a Sun transit, which means that this unexpected fortune is magnified by the power of the Sun. It may be a regular ol' Sunday, but it could be the beginning of a whole new life for four zodiac signs. We are talking fortune here and yes, that could mean money, love, or positive opportunity.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs experience unexpected fortune on August 18, 2024.

1. Taurus

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative | Canva

You might not think of the fortunate circumstances that you'll be put in as 'unexpected' as you've certainly put your best foot forward when it comes to creating the right environment for such fortune, but hey, you're open to it! If fortune wants in, then fortune gets in.

Advertisement

You're someone who rolls with the punches. You've seen happy times and sad and you've come to appreciate the entirety of your life as one big, very interesting experience. On Sunday, you'll be in a situation that allows you to feel very secure about where you're heading, and due to the presence of Sun conjunct Mercury, you'll know this to be true.

You don't doubt the good fortune you're coming into, as you are true to your original idea of taking the good with the bad. You're very even-keeled when it comes to receiving great news. You are grateful and happy that good things happen to you, as they will happen in big ways.

2. Gemini

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative | Canva

Advertisement

You may feel stunned by the sudden change of events on Sunday, August 18, because, during Sun conjunct Mercury, things seem to turn around for you in some very surprising ways. You wouldn't expect this kind of success; it all feels secure and loving. Not too shabby!

During the Sun conjunct Mercury, you get the message that you, too, deserve a good life just as much as anyone else. Yes, that's right, Gemini — you, too. And when you get the idea that this day presents you with an opportunity to improve your life, you jump on it.

Yes, it's all so unexpected, but it's still quite fortunate, and you won't look this gift horse in the mouth for too long. It's your turn, Gemini and Sun conjunct Mercury is telling you to get used to it because good fortune is your birthright, so ...let's do this!

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative | Canva

What makes this day feel so special is that you will be caught off guard, and while that might not sound all that great, wait 'til you see what's going to catch you. Whatever you do will put you in the right place to be approached by someone you have a crush on.

Yes, it's that specific, and being that money isn't what will do the trick during Sun conjunct Mercury, for you, Aquarius, the only thing that will rock your world is hearing from the person you love. This is what you call great luck and good fortune. The person you love is going to reach out to you this Sunday.

Advertisement

Prepare to have your mind blown, as this unexpected good fortune could potentially change your life. You may want to pace yourself here as this is gigantic and you'll want to try and retain as much balance as you can. Sun conjunct Mercury brings good news to you through love and romance.

4. Pisces

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative | Canva

Advertisement

You just happen to feel 'good' on this day, and that doesn't imply that you feel otherwise at other times. Something has you in a more accepting state. You feel good about the things around you and you like the people in your life. Sun conjunct Mercury shines a light on what you'd call profound contentment.

This good fortune isn't new or unexpected, but it is something you didn't expect to feel this happy about. So, you'll take it. If life wants to be kind to you, then you'll use the powers that come along with Sun conjunct Mercury, and you'll just flow with all the goodness there is.

What is unexpected is how everyone in your life seems to add to the picture. That, you didn't think was going to happen. So, your 'unexpected' good fortune comes to you through other people being exceptionally kind and caring to you. Now, that's good fortune, Pisces. Enjoy your beautiful day!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.