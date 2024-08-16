4 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity On August 17, 2024

August 17, 2024, could be a good luck day. Four zodiac signs may read that their daily horoscopes predict the beginning of a prosperous period in our lives. Saturday's astrology gives us the heads up — we've got an Aquarius Moon, which automatically means that the good fortune goes out to those who believe they can have such good fortune.

Aquarius is the thinker sign, and this Saturday, thoughts will revolve around success and how to create such an environment. With the Moon in Aquarius, we can see the end in our minds, predict what will come, and adjust our thinking to pave the way for prosperity. We know it's just about to start, and we are ready for it.

Four zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity on August 17, 2024.

1. Taurus

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé | Canva

You've been telling yourself that you'll be a millionaire forever, and who's to say this isn't true? The stars seem to want this for you just as badly as you do, and during the Aquarius Moon, it does seem as though you're in a manifesting way, meaning, why not have it all if you can imagine it to be so?

This Aquarius Moon makes you feel supported by the universe. Bearing this transit, you'll know in your heart that you're entering a period of prosperity and why. Because you want it that way. That's all.

Oh yes, there's the work involved, but so what? That's second nature. You do the work, and you do it well. You're not asking the universe for a handout; you're ready to live up to your end of the bargain, and during the Aquarius Moon, everything equals out. You do the work; you get the millions. Better start now!

2. Leo

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé | Canva

It's your season, Leo, and you know you want to make the most of it. This Saturday shows you that so much is possible if you continue to pursue the success you've been chasing. You can't help but feel like the entire universe conspires to help you, and you enjoy that feeling!

You'll see that this is not just blind faith; you're on to something here, Leo. There's a helping hand that's reaching out to you and you're going to grab it. This is the hand that leads you to greater success, and it's also the beginning of some very prosperous days ahead.

Because it's an Aquarius Moon, it gives you the feeling of possibility; there's nothing locked in with the Aquarius Moon it broadens your horizons when you think of how you wish to create this fortune of yours. You are entering a great period of prosperity and so much of it will be highly creative.

3. Libra

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé | Canva

You seem to do very well during Aquarius transits, as you are imaginative and prefer the freedom of thinking for yourself in unique ways. You will be the one who steers yourself towards great success.

It seems you are definitely in line for a season of great prosperity and change, and this excites you and makes you feel as though you've got something amazing to look forward to. And you do, but so much of that happens because you make it happen. You're the force behind your success.

And, you don't mind the idea of that success taking the form of financial prowess. You're good with money, and you can save as well as you can spend. The period you're entering now will only solidify your confidence as a person who can handle great amounts of money.

4. Aquarius

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé | Canva

You've always been comfortable around money; it's the success that's scared you away, and yet, on this day, August 17, something changes the way you perceive your success, and it has something to do with the Aquarius Moon transit. This aspect helps you accept yourself, and that's what does the trick in ushering in more and more of what you already have in abundance.

This isn't about greed, however, as it is not something you feel needy about; it's more along the lines of payback. You have worked hard, and you see yourself very clearly. This clarity of vision comes via the Aquarius Moon, and where it all leads is to more success and more prosperity.

In other words, you're a very lucky person, Aquarius, but you know that this also requires great responsibility on your part as well. So, the period of prosperity and renewal comes with a built-in need for gratitude. If you can swing the gratitude, you'll enjoy the prosperity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.