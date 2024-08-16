Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 17, 2024

According to our daily horoscopes, loneliness ends for three zodiac signs starting on August 17. While sadness ending may seem sudden or perhaps a little too glib, we will finally come to terms with the emptiness in their lives. During Moon conjunct Pluto, we understand why we feel so isolated.

Three zodiac signs are desperate to get past this lonely state of mind, and we are determined to find solace. Because the Moon conjunct Pluto is a transit that promotes mental and emotional change, we find a way out of the dark. Moon conjunct Pluto is a positive transit, so our journey will result in a happier way of being. We can let go of our loneliness.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on August 17, 2024.

1. Aries

You've been in a state of mind that made more of your sadness than you needed to. You've been feeling sad lately and decided you're too forlorn to leave your funk, yet you know you'll eventually rise above. That's why August 17 is so important for you and why Moon conjunct Pluto wakes you up. Yes, it's okay to feel sorry for yourself; after all, you have gone through a lot, but you are also quite aware of the fact that you either move forward or lag behind.

As an Aries, you cannot have that kind of regression in your life. So, on Saturday, you pick it up. You see your companionlessness as a passing phase and act on that impulse. Before you know it, you'll be right as rain again, Aries. Have you ever stayed in one dark place for long? Never!

2. Gemini

You're starting to realize that you aren't as alone as you think you are. Yes, you've indeed spent a long time feeling very abandoned, but so much of that is because you don't want to look at what's happening, which is that there are people who want to love you and show you their support.

You cannot escape the idea that you've got people in your life who aren't about to leave you. If you fear abandonment, don't worry any further about this, Gemini. You'll see that your friends and family do want you to 'see' them.

And that's because they see you. Nobody's letting you slink into the pits of despair, so you have no excuse to do the slipping yourself. You know you don't want to be alone, so look around and discover how much people love you and want to be a part of your life. It's all good, Gemini.

3. Pisces

No more lonely nights, Pisces, as Moon conjunct Pluto shows you the way out of that mindset and into something that'll make you feel so much better. We all have to spend time alone at one point or another, and while your alone time isn't always something you warm to, you've taken it to the extremes by believing you're lonely when all you are is adapting to newness.

You'll find that you are craving difference. You believed you were without friends for so long that you started acting that way, and now, none of it seems real. Calling yourself lonely feels insincere, so you drop the moniker.

Because of Moon conjunct Pluto, August 17 becomes a joyous day for you. You can finally admit to yourself that the loneliness you felt was indeed temporary. You'd like to try something new now. You're ready to step into something that works, like a brand-new pair of shoes. Feeling by yourself isn't where you're heading.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.