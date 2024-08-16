4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On August 17, 2024

This Saturday, August 17, 2024, sets us up with some very fortunate cosmic circumstances. Our daily astrology tells us that this is the day our Moon is in Aquarius while in trine formation with Uranus. That's a lot of Aquarian energy all around us, and for four zodiac signs, this translates as imaginative thinking and the uncanny ability to find the 'special' in ordinary situations.

This means that, while this day may not come with a parade, certain little things will happen that make us smile and feel gratitude. Some of us might even receive actual gifts and small gestures from the people we love. Saturday is a good day, and it is one that four zodiac signs will feel special about.

Four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on August 17, 2024.

1. Aries

And so, it all falls into place for you, finally, Aries. This is a rare day and your experience will have you feeling special and clearheaded. All the confusion that came with prior days has now culminated, so the only thing you're left with is clarity. You've got the Moon in Aquarius, stirring up your imagination. This allows you to think in that very special Aries way, which is not something that other zodiac signs can boast. You have a very original way of thinking, and you're going to do something great.

And the interesting part about this greatness is that it will look very subtle and small. You don't have to make a big deal about anything during the Moon in Aquarius, as what you do will shine through, make others feel good, and end up helping your own life out, as well. It's definitely 'the little things' on Saturday.

2. Leo

The very interesting thing about you, Leo, is that on August 17, you will feel as though the entire universe has conspired to bring you joy. Yes, it's that good, and while so much of it has to do with your positive attitude, you've also got the helping hand of a Moon in Aquarius.

What this transit brings you on Saturday, is a feeling of all things possible. You aren't stuck in a rut, thinking about what you can't have. The special gift this day has in store for you is an open-door policy regarding positive vibrations. You welcome them in, and you share them just as easily.

So, in a way, this day and its Moon in Aquarius show you that by sharing your good mood with others, you bring more goodness into your world. You're a pleasure to be around during this day, and you might even find that you create some very memorable moments for the future.

3. Libra

You're going to find something very special in this day's goings-on, and it's quite simple, really; you are looking for the positive, and you have found it. You are tired of relying on the negative for curious interest; you've had enough negativity for the month, and you want to take in that glorious Leo vibe so that you can make yourself feel good about life.

During the Moon in Aquarius, you'll get that added touch of imagination, and you already know that's your playing field, Libra. What you can expect this Saturday is for your imagination to run wild. You'll be coming up with great ideas, and some of them will be what you'll put all of your energy into this coming week.

It feels great to have that Aquarius Moon working with you, as you truly feel supported by the universe now. You are calling it quits on negative thinking; you've done your time, and now it's the season for joy and happiness. This is your special gift, Libra; it lets you know that it's okay to feel good about life.

4. Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, it's not enough knowing that you have a fabulous imagination; you are someone who needs to take that inspiration and do something creative with it, and fortunately, the universe has a little gift in store for you.

What you'll see taking place is that, because of the Moon in Aquarius, you can formulate ideas so that you 'see' where you want to go with them, meaning you can see the results before you even begin. Now, that's called serious inspiration.

This Saturday is one you will more than likely take off so that you can spend time alone, working on whatever new masterpiece you've got in mind. You'll give yourself the gift of creative concentration, as only a Sagittarius can appreciate. This day will absorb you fully, and you'll love every second of it. A true gift, indeed!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.